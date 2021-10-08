IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XI: Both Teams Likely to Retain Core Squad

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will have their title on the line against a lowly SRH when they take them on in the last game of the league stage. Mumbai, a team which has won the trophy five times, have clearly disappointed with them at fifth position even as we speak. They still need an outright win against Hyderabad to qualify. No doubts, they will play their best team forward.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Tally | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

Probable XI (Mumbai): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Meanwhile SRH overcame RCB in a last over thriller, this is all the more concerning for Mumbai because they would have liked to play them at their worst. Moreover, SRH now look to finish the season on a high and would definitely look to knock Mumbai out of the tournament.

ALSO READ: Nick Webb to Quit After T20 World Cup

Probable XI(SRH): Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Siddarth Kaul

But, Kolkata Knight Riders, with a net run rate of +0.294, are sitting on the fourth spot with 12 points from 13 games and will play Rajasthan Royals on Thursday evening in Sharjah. A win for KKR against RR will take them to 14 points and also improve their net run rate further. In that scenario, MI may find it very difficult to qualify for the play-offs even if they beat SRH as the gap in their NRR with KKR is not small. Asked if it is an advantage to play a team like SRH on the last day, MI captain Rohit Sharma had said, “All eight teams are capable of beating each other. But the good thing is that KKR plays before us, so we will know what to do. In case KKR lose, then a win will be enough for MI to seal the fourth play-offs spot as they then will have 14 points.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here