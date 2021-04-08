IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Will Win the Tournament - Michael Vaughan Makes Early Prediction

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has made a prediction about the winner of the IPL 2021, even before the tournament has started. Even though he agreed, that the prediction could be early, but he still backs Rohit Sharma-led side to lift the trophy for the sixth time. Not only that, he further said that some bizarre loss of form would only mean that MI would not win, and instead, Sunrisers Hyderabad will win.

“Early #IPL2021 prediction @mipaltan will win it … if by some bizarre loss of form then @SunRisers will win it … #OnOn #India,” Vaughan tweeted.

Meanwhile, In the latest development, residents of Mumbai staying in close proximity to the Wankhede Stadium, want the IPL 2021 matches to be shifted to some other venue due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in the city. According to a report in the Times of India, some of these residents have also written a letter to the CM of the state Uddhav Thackeray on April 2, asking for the same.

The residents fear that the crowds could gather in large numbers to see their favourite stars, in and around areas where buildings are already sealed. A member of the Marine Drive Residents’ Association, requested for the matches to be shifted to another venue in a non-residential area. “The state government is compelled to restrict religious and other social activities like marriages, deaths etc. and contrary to this, in these difficult times, IPL cricket matches of such magnitude lasting over several days is permitted,” he added.

Another D Road resident, said: “Every year during the matches, there are parking restrictions, which make it difficult for the senior residents and is unacceptable in these times of Covid.”

