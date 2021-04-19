IPL 2021: Muttiah Muralitharan Set to be Discharged Soon, Underwent Angioplasty at Hospital

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan will be discharged from hospital on Monday after undergoing angioplasty on Sunday. “Former Sri Lankan cricket player was admitted for cardiac evaluation at Apollo Hospital, Greams Road, Chennai on 18.04.2021. He underwent successful coronary angioplasty with scents yesterday under the care of Dr. G Sengottuvelu,” said Apollo Hospital in its latest medical bulletin on Monday.

ALSO READ – IPL 2021: In Birthday Wish, Yuvraj Singh Says Deepak Hooda Needs to Work on Slippery Fingers

“He will be discharged today and would resume his normal activities,” it added. The legendary spinner had a stent fit to unblock his artery.

Earlier, SRH CEO had announced, “He had consulted doctors in Sri Lanka over blockage in his heart before coming for the IPL. He was initially told there was no need for any stents but at the Apollo Hospital here in Chennai, he was advised angioplasty. He immediately got it done. “He is very much fine and he should back in the ground in a few days,” he had added.

Muralitharan turned 49 on Saturday, April 17. He’s the highest wicket taker in the history of Test cricket, with 800 wickets.

Muralitharan represented Sri Lanka in 133 Tests, 350 ODIs and 12 T20 Internationals. He took a staggering 800 wickets in the longest format, 534 in the ODIs and 13 in the T20s. He was also part of Sri Lanka”s ODI World Cup triumph in 1996.

ALSO READ – Yohan Blake Wants AB de Villiers to Come Out of International Retirement

As far as SRH are concerned, nothing seems to be going their way as they have lose three matches on the trot. Some poor batting has led to the downfall of team, and they are currently last on the points table. But they still have a quality side and can bounce back anytime in the tournament.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here