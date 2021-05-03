- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
IPL 2021: 'My Brothers' Hardik Pandya Captions Photo With Krunal Pandya and MS Dhoni
The all-rounder took to Twitter to share a photo of himself with his real and on-field 'brothers' Krunal Pandya and CSK's MS Dhoni
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 3, 2021, 11:01 AM IST
Fans were thrilled on Sunday when Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared a photo of himself, Krunal Pandya, and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni on Twitter.
IPL 2021 | IPL SCHEDULE | POINTS TABLE
The photo, which has all three cricketers wearing their respective MI and CSK jerseys, was captioned, ‘My Brothers.’
See here:
My brothers ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2eMJy4PG46
— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 2, 2021
ALSO READ | ‘It’s Been a Journey’ – MI Captain Rohit Sharma Vibes to ‘The Venkaboys’
The picture quickly went viral as fans were pleased with the interaction between the three players. While many Indian cricketers are now branched out into their respective IPL teams, the feeling is different when they come together to don their blue colors and that seemed to be the reaction among the people as well.
One fan tweeted, “Too much destruction in a single frame.”
Another, however, focused on the middleman of the photo, MS Dhoni, as they remarked, “Big Brother in the middle.”
The photo, racked up lakhs of retweets and likes as netizens shared their joy at seeing their favorite players banding together.
All three cricketers have had a busy season this year, trying to wrangle their sides to the top of the IPL table. After a drab last season in 2020, Dhoni’s three-time champions CSK has firmly mounted itself on the top of the table this time, while the five-time cup holders, Mumbai Indians, are placed at number four.
CSK, who had a slow start in the opener, went on to win five consecutive games until they were curb-stomped by a victorious MI. Meanwhile, the Rohit Sharma-led side has been playing a balancing act this season, winning four out of seven games played so far in the 14th edition of the Premier League.
Mumbai Indians bypassed Chennai Super Kings by four wickets in their recent encounter on Saturday, May 1.
