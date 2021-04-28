- Match 22 - 27 Apr, TueMatch Ended171/5(20.0) RR 8.55
My Plan Was Simple, I Was Looking To Bowl Yorkers: Harshal Patel
Harshal Patel has revealed that he was just looking to bowl in yorkers in the death overs against Delhi Capitals.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 28, 2021, 3:22 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel has revealed that he was just looking to bowl in yorkers in the death overs against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj defended 14 runs in the final over as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered a breathtaking 1-run win over Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium. RCB after winning this match against DC has moved to the top spot in the IPL scoreboard with 10 points from six games.
“My plan was simple. I was looking to bowl yorkers as long as I could execute it. We saw in the first innings that the yorkers which were executed properly were difficult to get away so I was just looking to execute my yorkers. When I was traded to RCB, Virat Kohli and the management told me that I would be bowling in the middle and death overs. After that, I started working on my yorkers and I brought that confidence into games,” Harshal told teammate Mohammed Siraj in a video posted on the official website of IPL.
Harshal gave in 37 runs taking 2 wickets from his four overs spell. He took the wickets of Prithvi Shaw and Marcus Stoinis. AB de Villiers’ smashed 75 runs off just 42 balls which helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) put up a target score of 171/5 in the allotted twenty overs. Along with De Villiers, Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell also chipped in with knocks of 31 and 25.
On the end of Delhi Capitals, the five bowlers used by skipper Rishabh Pant ended up taking one wicket each.
Delhi Capitals will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
