IPL 2021: 'Mystery Girl' at Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Sparks Intrigue

With the prospect of COVID-19, all the 2021 IPL matches are taking place with an audience of empty stadiums, match access restricted to just the friends and family members of the cricketers. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that the Sunrisers Hyderabad clash against Mumbai Indians carried on at a resolutely silent Chepauk, in Chennai.

Fans, however, began speculating when the cameras zoomed in on a ‘mystery girl’ on the side of the Orange Army, quite invested in the Jonny Bairstow-David Warner duo that yielded the side 67 runs in 7.2 overs.

The revelation was that this was Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kaviya Maran.

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Mumbai Indians by 13 runs, despite restricting Rohit Sharma’s side to a target of 150. Pandey, the side’s middle-order, right-handed batsman, scored a meagre two runs, drawing the ire of fans and critics alike to the team’s weakest link – it’s middle order.

Virat Singh, Abhishek Sharma, and Abdul Samad all scored 11, 2 and 7 respectively pointing to the team’s tendency to fall apart after the Bairstow-Warner duo got out.

Several have suggested the use of Kedar Jadav in the middle order to bring about a refreshing change to the side’s chances at success.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will next play Punjab Kings on Wednesdays, April 21.

