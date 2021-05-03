- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
IPL 2021: Natasa Stankovic Shares Adorable Pic, Video Of Hubby Hardik With Son Agastya
Natasa Stankovic keeps fanfam engaged with adorable pics of hubby Hardik and son Agastya
Serbian model turned actress Natasa Stankovic keeps fanfam engaged by sharing adorable pics and videos of hubby Hardik Pandaya and son Agastya. The couple in fact is very active instagram and are known for sharing candid pictures and videos from their day to day life. She recently shared a video featuring Hardik Pandya and Agastya. The bond between them as seen in the video, is adorable and made fanfam shower loads of “awww” and “cute emojis”.
View this post on Instagram
Pandya also posted some adorable videos on his Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier on Friday, Natasa and Hardik celebrated their son Agastya’s nine-month anniversary by sharing adorable pictures with him on their respective Instagram page
View this post on Instagram
Hardik is currently in New Delhi with the MI squad for the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). So far, Hardik has played seven games for Mumbai and scored just 52 runs at an average of 8.66 and an economy rate of 118. Hardik has not bowled in this season due to a shoulder niggle.
Overall, Hardik has played 87 games in the IPL and amassed 1,401 runs at an average of 27 and a staggering strike rate of 157.23. He has also picked 42 wickets. Hardik made his IPL debut for Mumbai in 2015 and ever since, he has been an integral part of the MI squad.
Mumbai will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 31st match of the IPL
