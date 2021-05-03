IPL 2021: Natasa Stankovic Shares Adorable Pic, Video Of Hubby Hardik With Son Agastya

Serbian model turned actress Natasa Stankovic keeps fanfam engaged by sharing adorable pics and videos of hubby Hardik Pandaya and son Agastya. The couple in fact is very active instagram and are known for sharing candid pictures and videos from their day to day life. She recently shared a video featuring Hardik Pandya and Agastya. The bond between them as seen in the video, is adorable and made fanfam shower loads of “awww” and “cute emojis”.

Pandya also posted some adorable videos on his Instagram.

Earlier on Friday, Natasa and Hardik celebrated their son Agastya’s nine-month anniversary by sharing adorable pictures with him on their respective Instagram page

Hardik is currently in New Delhi with the MI squad for the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). So far, Hardik has played seven games for Mumbai and scored just 52 runs at an average of 8.66 and an economy rate of 118. Hardik has not bowled in this season due to a shoulder niggle.

Overall, Hardik has played 87 games in the IPL and amassed 1,401 runs at an average of 27 and a staggering strike rate of 157.23. He has also picked 42 wickets. Hardik made his IPL debut for Mumbai in 2015 and ever since, he has been an integral part of the MI squad.

Mumbai will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 31st match of the IPL

