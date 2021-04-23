IPL 2021: NCA Under the Scan Again as Knee Injury Rules T Natarajan out of IPL

Natarajan had played only two out of the four games for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season and it is understood that he never fully recovered from the knee injury that he had sustained due to excessive workload on the tour of Australia.

“Natarajan never fully recovered from his knee injury. He went for rehabilitation at the NCA but it is now evident that even when he was declared fit to make a return against England appearing in one T20 and one ODI, he was not 100 per cent match ready. Now he could be out for a longer period as he had rushed his comeback without doing proper rehab,” a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Natarajan became an overnight sensation with his yorkers at death during the last IPL and subsequently played all three formats for India in Australia.

Once he was back in India, for the longest time, the BCCI never made it public that he had sustained a knee injury.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a spotty season so far, with only one victory against Punjab Kings in the bag out of four games played in the season, until this point. With the middle-order fragmented to be the side’s weakest link, some changes were in order for the Orange Army to get back into shape again. Spinner Rashid Khan, however, has been doing wonders for the bowling end of the side, giving them a winning chance at the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.

SRH will next take Delhi Capitals on Sunday, April 25.

