- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriMatch Ended131/6(20.0) RR 6.55
MUM
PUN132/1(20.0) RR 6.55
Punjab Kings beat Mumbai by 9 wickets
- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(20.0) RR 8.85
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 19 - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
CSK
RCB
15:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: 'Need An Honest Review Of Our Batting', says RR Skipper Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson, the RR skipper acknowledged the batting woes that his team is suffering at the moment and assured that RR will look to bounce back from this defeat.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 23, 2021, 12:22 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson made no bones about his team’s flaws after suffering their third defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Thursday night. RR suffered their second loss in a row after going down by 10 wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Devdutt Padikkal (101 not out) and Virat Kohli’s (72 not out) opening partnership took RCB past the required target of 178 with 21 balls to spare after a superb performance by their bowlers saw them restrict RR to 177 for 9 in 20 overs. The match would have been even more one sided had RR not recovered from 43 for 4 thanks to recovery act by their middle-order led by Shivam Dube (46), after yet another flop show from their top-four, including Samson.
The skipper acknowledged the batting woes that his team is suffering at the moment and assured that RR will look to bounce back from this defeat.
“Our batsmen did really well to get a score on the board but they did really well to chase without losing a wicket. We need to do some homework and need an honest review about our batting. That’s what this sport is all about, we keep on failing and we keep on coming about. It puts you down but you have to keep on fighting,” Samson said after the match.
RR, who were already languishing in last place on the points table, have the worst net run rate in the competition among all 8 teams. They will face the Kolkata Knight Riders next in Match 18 of IPL 2021 at the same venue on April 24.
Royal Challengers Bangalore should not limit themselves, says Ashish Nehra. RCB means ‘Real Challengers of Bangalore’, Gavaskar after the team’s 10-wicket win.
