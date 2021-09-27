IPL 2021: Need to Play Good Cricket for Entire 40 Overs to Beat CSK, Says Virender Sehwag after 2-wicket Win over KKR

Ravindra Jadeja blasted 22 runs off eight deliveries as Chennai Super Kings clinched a dramatic two-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in a nail-biting Indian Premier League encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Former India opener Virender Sehwag heaped praise on MS Dhoni‘s CSK, saying teams need to play their best game for the whole of 40 overs to beat them.

“They made a statement right after arriving in the UAE as they won third game on the trot. It’s a known fact that if CSK are unbeatable when they play well. However, bowling has been their weak link. Like we saw today. They could have restricted KKR to 150-160 odd runs but, they conceded 171," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

“If they bat first and score 160-170 runs then may find it difficult to defend the total because they don’t have any variety in their bowling, neither the have any mystery spinner. So, that’s what I feel, the problem is. Otherwise, they have so much depth in their batting. Shardul comes in at no. 9 or 10. If you promote him up in the order, he will definitely score like a proper batter, like he did in England,” he added.

“The biggest challenge remains when they would bat first. It has to be seen how they play then. Everyone knows CSK is much better and you can’t have an easy win against them. You have to toil hard for entire game. Like we say, when you face Australia, you need to play good cricket for entire 40 overs. Same thing goes while playing against CSK,” he added.

CSK, with the narrow win, moved to the top of the IPL 2021 table with 16 points and will next face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday in Sharjah.

