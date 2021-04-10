IPL 2021: Negative RT-PCR Test Report Mandatory For Entry into Wankhede

With Covid-19 situation getting volatile by the minute, the BCCI has made it mandatory for the match officials at Wankhede to furnish a negative RT-PCR Test 48 hours prior to the matches. A report in TOI states this latest development in a report which comes on the back of the recent cases where 10 officials of the venue tested positive for Coronavirus.

The Mumbai Cricket Association has asked its apex council to show their negative test results at the gate in case they want to attend tonight’s match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Superkings. The venue will host ten games from April 10 to April 25. “Dear Apex Council members, as per the BCCI’s protocol, all the officials who would be attending IPL- 2021 matches at the Wankhede Stadium are required to produce a negative report of the RT-PCR test conducted within 48 hours of the match day,” wrote MCA secretary Sanjay Naik

“The tests are mandatory even for those who have been vaccinated. The report will have to be produced at the time of entry to the stadium on each match day. Hence you are requested to get yourself tested at your end and carry the negative report to the stadium on match day,” Naik wrote.

Meanwhile a record five-wicket haul from Harshal Patel and an incredible knock from AB de Villiers helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians in a thrilling IPL 2021 opener at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.After Harshal Patel's five-wicket haul (5/27) helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) restrict Mumbai Indians (MI) to 159/9, AB de Villiers made 48 off 27 in tough batting conditions to see them home.RCB's chase did not get off to the brightest of starts as Washington Sundar struggled for 10 off 16 before getting out to Krunal Pandya. Washington had opened in the absence of Devdutt Padikkal but the move didn't work.

