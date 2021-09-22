IPL 2021: Netizens Call Sanju Samson 'Overrated' after Below-par Performance vs Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals (RR) resumed their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign on a positive note by defeating Punjab Kings by two runs in the last ball thriller. However, the story was not the same for RR skipper Sanju Samson as he had a horrendous start in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) leg of the league, scoring just four runs off five balls. What makes his performance even more poorer is that he had everything in his favour to play an innings of substance. Rajasthan openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis gave the inaugural champions a flying start adding 54 runs in the 5.3 overs. The Dubai track was also supporting batters and perhaps, that’s why Samson is getting criticized for his underwhelming performance.

Here is how netizens reacted to Samson’s knock:

A user mentioned that Sanju Samson is still playing like an Under-19 player.

Even on a Flat Pitch Sanju Samson is Playing like an Under 19 Kid ! What is he smoking ?— CKMKB😎 (@Prakash75860108) September 21, 2021

“Sanju Samson when he learns he has to wait till Oct 5 to play in Sharjah,” wrote another Twitter user.

Sanju Samson when he learns he has to wait till Oct 5 to play in Sharjah #ipl2021 https://t.co/dvGjxP0CA0— Pramod Ananth (@pramz) September 21, 2021

“Had Samson got out for a duck, the match would have been over after 19 overs,” a cricket enthusiast tweeted.

Had Samson got out for a duck, the match would have been over after 19 overs #SanjuKnows #PBKSvRR— Pramod Ananth (@pramz) September 21, 2021

“Sanju Samson disappointing Gautam Gambhir & Shashi Tharoor since forever,” another cricket fan wrote.

Sanju Samson disappointing Gautam Gambhir & Shashi Tharoor since forever— BS 87.58 (@Ahmadbilal111) September 21, 2021

Questioning about his high-held image, a user said, “He averages the mid-20s even after 100+ IPL innings and batting top of the order."

@PrakashG_CB I don’t know why Sanju Samson is rated so highly. He averages mid 20s even after 100+ IPL innings and batting top of the order…— DHRUV (@brahmcharibaba) September 21, 2021

“Sanju Samson is a synonym to inconsistency. Most overhyped player of our generation. Relieved Knowing he is not in the WC squad,” read another comment.

Meanwhile, following Rajasthan’s win over Punjab, RR have moved to fifth spot in the table with eight points in their kitty.

Rajasthan Royals will be next against Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday in the 36th Indian Premier League match.

