IPL 2021: Netizens Displeased with Ishan Kishan's Omission from Mumbai Indians Squad vs Punjab Kings

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday ended their three-match losing streak as they registered a five-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Match 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Abu Dhabi. However, prior to the start of the match, MI skipper Rohit Sharma landed himself in a massive controversy when he announced Mumbai’s squad for the said encounter at the toss. After winning the toss, Rohit opted to field first and acknowledged that his side has made a few errors in the last few games. He also said that they have taken some tough decisions going into this encounter as they have dropped Ishan Kishan and Adam Milne from their playing. Saurabh Tiwary replaced Kishan while Nathan Coulter-Nile was picked ahead of Milne.

While Rohit’s plan to play Sourabh ahead of Kishan worked, it did not go well with the netizens as they felt it would not be good for the confidence of the wicket-keeper batter, especially considering he is part of the Indian squad for next month’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

A few fans even went on to question whether Kishan was being punished for speaking to Kohli during Mumbai’s last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Mumbai Indians dropped Ishan Kishan just because he was guided by Kohli last match? #IPL— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 28, 2021

Another fan claimed that the post-match conversation between Kohli and Kishan was the reason behind his exclusion.

Ishan Kishan dropped because he was seen talking to Virat post match— arfan (@Im__Arfan) September 28, 2021

Another far-fetched theory was that Yuzi was dropped from the World Cup squad for his relations with Rohit and Kishan dropped from the MI squad for his equation with Kohli.

Kohli dropped Yuzi Chahal from T20 worldcup squad , Ishan Kishan getting dropped from MI XI is nothing in front of that 😥— ` (@FourOverthrows) September 28, 2021

Another cricket enthusiast claimed that Rohit is going to destroy Kishan’s confidence.

Ishan Kishan Dropped. This is how Rohit Sharma gives confidence to youngsters. That too Ishan is there in Wt20 squad. Indian Cricket team will be destroyed if he becomes Captain.— Sai Krishna💫 (@SaiKingkohli) September 28, 2021

“How is dropping Ishan Kishan going to do anything for his confidence before the World Cup?” question a fan.

How is dropping Ishan Kishan going to do anything for his confidence before World cup— Mridu ⚯͛ (@mj_aIways) September 28, 2021

Mumbai will next lock horns with Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 46th match of IPL in Sharjah on Saturday, October 2.

