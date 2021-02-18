IPL 2021: New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson Bought By RCB For Rs 15 Crore The IPL 2021 Auctions seems to be the auction for the all-rounder. After Chris Morris went for a record price of Rs 16.25 crore, New Zealand's bowling all-rounder, Kyle Jamieson was purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a massive sum of Rs 15 crore.

Jamieson has had a great start to his Test career for New Zealand picking 36 wickets in 6 Tests at an average of 13.27 and strike rate of 33.3. He has also played two ODIs and four T20Is for his country but not tasted the same success. A right-arm fast-medium bowler, Jamieson is a useful lower-order batsman.

Jamieson has picked 54 wickets in 38 T20 matches at a very impressive strike rate of 15.4 in T20 cricket. It is his wicket-taking propensity which has attracted the big moolah for him in the IPL Auctions.

Jamieson picked 5 wickets in as many matches for Auckland in the 2021 Super Smash in New Zealand. The New Zealander has also benefitted from his fine performances in Test cricket and a lot would be expected from him by RCB in the tournament.