IPL 2021: New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson Bought By RCB For Rs 15 Crore
The IPL 2021 Auctions seems to be the auction for the all-rounder. After Chris Morris went for a record price of Rs 16.25 crore, New Zealand's bowling all-rounder, Kyle Jamieson was purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a massive sum of Rs 15 crore.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 18, 2021, 6:36 PM IST
The IPL 2021 Auctions seems to be the auction for the all-rounder. After Chris Morris went for a record price of Rs 16.25 crore, New Zealand's bowling all-rounder, Kyle Jamieson was purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a massive sum of Rs 15 crore. With a base price of Rs 75 lakh, Jamieson earned a multiple of 20 times at the auctions in Chennai.
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris Becomes Costliest Ever Buy in Auction History at INR 16.25 Crore
Jamieson has had a great start to his Test career for New Zealand picking 36 wickets in 6 Tests at an average of 13.27 and strike rate of 33.3. He has also played two ODIs and four T20Is for his country but not tasted the same success. A right-arm fast-medium bowler, Jamieson is a useful lower-order batsman.
Jamieson has picked 54 wickets in 38 T20 matches at a very impressive strike rate of 15.4 in T20 cricket. It is his wicket-taking propensity which has attracted the big moolah for him in the IPL Auctions.
IPL Auction 2021: Surprise? Cheteshwar Pujara Bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 50 Lakh
Jamieson picked 5 wickets in as many matches for Auckland in the 2021 Super Smash in New Zealand. The New Zealander has also benefitted from his fine performances in Test cricket and a lot would be expected from him by RCB in the tournament.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking