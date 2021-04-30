IPL 2021: Nicholas Pooran Gets Another Duck; Twitterati Unimpressed

West Indies’ explosive wicket-keeper batsman Nicholas Pooran is having a tough time as far his batting is concerned. On Friday he scored his fourth duck against RCB. And soon the Twitter got buzzing as they figured out that Pooran has failed to snap his streak. Here is how the social media reacted.

Pooran has 0 ball duck, 1 ball duck, 2 ball duck and 3 ball duck in #IPL2021. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 30, 2021

Nicholas Pooran’s Average Batting Impact in #IPL2021 is -5.9, his lowest ever for a T20 domestic league where he’s made more than a single appearance. #PBKSvRCB — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 30, 2021

0 9 19 0 Nicholas Pooran in #IPL2021 😥 pic.twitter.com/kyy0AMTuYB — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) April 30, 2021

Nicholas Pooran’s ducks this season: 0 (0). 0 (1). 0 (2). 0 (3). — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 30, 2021

Most ducks in an IPL season: 4 : H Gibbs, 2009 4 : M Manhas, 2011 4 : M Pandey, 2012 4 : S Dhawan, 2020 4 : N Pooran, 2021*#PBKSvsRCB — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) April 30, 2021

Punjab fans when they see Nicholas Pooran on strike pic.twitter.com/9mmZJ3TFsd — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 30, 2021

I do hope Pooran comes into some runs soon this series. He’s an extremely talented player! Feel bad for the guy. He’s just having a lean run. He’ll be back for PBKS stronger. #PBKSvRCB #IPL2021 — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) April 30, 2021

Pooran’s poor run of form reminds of Marvan Atapattu’s legendary run of ducks… making his Test debut in November 1990 just after his 20th birthday, Atapattu’s first six innings yielded five ducks and a 1 — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) April 30, 2021

Earlier he vowed to donate part of his IPL salary in India’s fight against Covid-19.The 25-year-old West Indies cricketer posted a video on his social media making his declaration and also urged his followers to do whatever they can as well.‘Although many other countries are still being affected by the pandemic, the situation in India right now is particularly severe. I will do my part to bring awareness and financial assistance to this dire situation,’ he captioned the video, which quickly went viral in praise of his support.

