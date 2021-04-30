T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2021: Nicholas Pooran Gets Another Duck; Twitterati Unimpressed

Nicholas Pooran got out for another duck in this year's IPL.

West Indies’ explosive wicket-keeper batsman Nicholas Pooran is having a tough time as far his batting is concerned. On Friday he scored his fourth duck against RCB. And soon the Twitter got buzzing as they figured out that Pooran has failed to snap his streak. Here is how the social media reacted.

Earlier he vowed to donate part of his IPL salary in India’s fight against Covid-19.The 25-year-old West Indies cricketer posted a video on his social media making his declaration and also urged his followers to do whatever they can as well.‘Although many other countries are still being affected by the pandemic, the situation in India right now is particularly severe. I will do my part to bring awareness and financial assistance to this dire situation,’ he captioned the video, which quickly went viral in praise of his support.

