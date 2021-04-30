- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
KOL
DEL156/3(20.0) RR 7.7
Delhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
- Match 24 - 29 Apr, ThuMatch Ended171/4(20.0) RR 8.55
RAJ
MUM172/3(20.0) RR 8.55
Mumbai beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
RCB
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 27 - 1 May, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
IPL 2021: Nicholas Pooran Pledges Part of IPL Salary For India's Battle Against COVID-19
The West Indies cricketer posted a video to his Twitter account declaring his donation and urged fans to do their bit as well to help fight the coronavirus
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 30, 2021, 3:25 PM IST
Punjab Kings batsman Nicholas Pooran has become the latest among his peers to pitch in towards India’s fight against COVID-19 after he vowed to donate part of his IPL salary.
The 25-year-old West Indies cricketer posted a video on his social media making his declaration and also urged his followers to do whatever they can as well.
‘Although many other countries are still being affected by the pandemic, the situation in India right now is particularly severe. I will do my part to bring awareness and financial assistance to this dire situation,’ he captioned the video, which quickly went viral in praise of his support.
Also read: ‘Everyone in Afghanistan is With You,’ Rashid Khan Posts Video Expressing Solidarity With India
“To all my fans and supporters around the world and back home, I realize I am in a safe and privileged position here in India at the IPL.
“But it’s also heartbreaking to be so close to such tragedy that’s unfolding around us. For a country that has shown us so much love and support over the years, all I can do is join hands with my fellow players to help bring some awareness to this situation in India
“The healthcare system is overwhelmed right now. The people can’t get the attention they need because of the lack of oxygen supplies, I can’t comprehend to start.
“If you can get vaccinated please do, I will also do my part which is continue to pray for India but not only that, I would also like to donate a portion of my IPL salary towards this crisis,” he said, in the one-minute video.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
Watch here:
Although many other countries are still being affected by the pandemic, the situation in India right now is particularly severe. I will do my part to bring awareness and financial assistance to this dire situation.#PrayForIndia pic.twitter.com/xAnXrwMVTu
— nicholas pooran #29 (@nicholas_47) April 30, 2021
Pooran’s video was soon followed by his franchise, Punjab Kings, pledging to do the same and provide oxygen concentrators to those affected by the virus.
Other teams, such as Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals have both vowed to donate Rs 7.5 crore and Rs 1.50 crore each respectively towards coronavirus relief.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2429 Apr, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
-
HYD vs CHE, IPL, 2021, Match 2328 Apr, 2021 DelhiChennai beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
-
BLR vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2227 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadBangalore beat Delhi by 1 run
-
PUN vs KOL, IPL, 2021, Match 2126 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadKolkata beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
PBKS vs RCB, IPL, 202130 Apr Friday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
MI vs CSK, IPL, 202101 May Saturday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs SRH, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
PBKS vs DC, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
KKR vs RCB, IPL, 202103 May Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule