IPL 2021: Nicholas Pooran Pledges Part of IPL Salary For India's Battle Against COVID-19

Punjab Kings batsman Nicholas Pooran has become the latest among his peers to pitch in towards India’s fight against COVID-19 after he vowed to donate part of his IPL salary.

The 25-year-old West Indies cricketer posted a video on his social media making his declaration and also urged his followers to do whatever they can as well.

‘Although many other countries are still being affected by the pandemic, the situation in India right now is particularly severe. I will do my part to bring awareness and financial assistance to this dire situation,’ he captioned the video, which quickly went viral in praise of his support.

“To all my fans and supporters around the world and back home, I realize I am in a safe and privileged position here in India at the IPL.

“But it’s also heartbreaking to be so close to such tragedy that’s unfolding around us. For a country that has shown us so much love and support over the years, all I can do is join hands with my fellow players to help bring some awareness to this situation in India

“The healthcare system is overwhelmed right now. The people can’t get the attention they need because of the lack of oxygen supplies, I can’t comprehend to start.

“If you can get vaccinated please do, I will also do my part which is continue to pray for India but not only that, I would also like to donate a portion of my IPL salary towards this crisis,” he said, in the one-minute video.

Although many other countries are still being affected by the pandemic, the situation in India right now is particularly severe. I will do my part to bring awareness and financial assistance to this dire situation.#PrayForIndia pic.twitter.com/xAnXrwMVTu — nicholas pooran #29 (@nicholas_47) April 30, 2021

Pooran’s video was soon followed by his franchise, Punjab Kings, pledging to do the same and provide oxygen concentrators to those affected by the virus.

Other teams, such as Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals have both vowed to donate Rs 7.5 crore and Rs 1.50 crore each respectively towards coronavirus relief.

