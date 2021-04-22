IPL 2021: Nicholas Pooran Trolled After 3rd Duck in Four Games for Punjab Kings

It has been a tough season for Punjab Kings so far this year in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). They were handed a sound thrashing by Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai and in the process, David Warner’s side registered their first win of the season.KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat first, but this decision backfired as they were bundled out for 120. SRH huffed and puffed towards the end, but managed to chase the target down with nine wickets to spare.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

It was yet another failure for young West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran who was ran out for another duck. This was his third duck in four games as fans shared hilarious memes after his performance. Disappointed with his performance, here is what netizens had to say:

Nicholas Pooran still playing after back to back zeroes Meanwhile Nicholas Pooran – pic.twitter.com/ibZaydgc3C — Yash Hardenia (@Yash_Hardenia) April 21, 2021

Kavya raman occupied more screen time than Nicholas pooran in the match. #PBKSvsSRH — Tarun (@tmb748) April 21, 2021

#SRHvsPBKS Every Punjab Fans to Nicholas Pooran: pic.twitter.com/MER3dgEI0W — Mask Phen Lo 😷😷 (@RachitNawal) April 21, 2021

#SRHvsPBKSWhen Nicholas Pooran run out in Zero ball..Le Pooran to David Warner : pic.twitter.com/dI7QOkH7S6 — 𝐒𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐧 𝐊𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐡𝐚𝐤𝐚𝐫™ 2 (@Sovan_2001) April 21, 2021

Pooran became the first player in IPL history to have a 2 ball duck, 1 ball duck and a 0 ball duck games in the same season.Rahul failed to kick on after winning the toss and he was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.T,hen Khaleel Ahmed and Abhishek Sharma combined in the middle overs to bundle out PBKS for 120.

ALSO READ: ‘How Long Can Punjab Kings Keep Playing Chris Gayle if he is not Firing?’ – Former India Pacer Asks Pertinent Question

In response, Sunrisers Hyderabad got off a solid start courtesy skipper Warner and Jonny Bairstow as they added 73 runs for the first wicket. Warner scored a run-a-ball 37 and Bairstow remained unbeaten on 63 off 56 balls. Along with Kane Williamson’s unbeaten 16, SRH cruised home with nine wickets to spare.

SRH captain Warner expressed his happiness with the team’s performance. He appreciated the bowlers in the post-match meet and commended the job done by them to lead the team to their first victory.

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, continue to show poor performance despite the change in their name and jerseys for the IPL 2021.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here