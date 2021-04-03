- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: Nitish Rana Joins KKR Practice After Returning Negative COVID-19 Test
Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana joined his teammates at the practice session here on Friday after his COVID19 test reports returned negative for the second successive day.
- PTI
- Updated: April 3, 2021, 6:59 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana joined his teammates at the practice session here on Friday after his COVID-19 test reports returned negative for the second successive day. The 27-year-old had 12 days of extended quarantine after he tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22, a day after his arrival in Mumbai.Following the guidelines set by the BCCI, Rana stayed alone in his room until he returned two negative results on the 11th and 12th days. “Finally I am out now and I’m feeling absolutely fine. It was day one of my practice and I batted a bit as well. I’m happy to join my KKR team-mates today,” Rana said in a video posted by KKR.
ALSO READ – IPL 2021: CSK’s Hazlewood Opts of Tournament, Third Australian After Marsh & Philippe to do so
“Please take precautions and don’t take this thing lightly. You never know what will happen next, so please take care of yourself and your family. Stay safe,” he added. Rana scored 352 runs in 14 matches during the IPL 2020 season held in UAE.
In the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy One-dayers, Rana was the top-run getter for Delhi with 398 runs in seven matches at an average of 66.33. It remains to be seen whether Rana is fit to play KKR’s season-opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on April 11.
.
