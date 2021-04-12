IPL 2021: Nitish Rana Reveals Reason Behind Celebration After Scoring 50 Against SRH

Kolkata Knight Riders got off to a fantastic start to this year’s Indian Premier League as fifties from Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi helped them beat Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Rana starred with the bat, scoring 80 off 56 balls and helping KKR to post 187/6 from their quota of 20 overs, hitting nine fours and four sixes as the Sunrisers bowlers struggled to deal with his aggressive batting.

The southpaw brought up his fifty with a six on the last ball of the 10th over and celebrated the same with a signature gesture from the hit Punjabi song Brown Mundeby AP Dhillon, Gurinder Gill, Shinda Kahlon and Gminxr.Rana was elected Man of the Match for his knock and following the end of the game, he was interviewed by Harbhajan Singh, where he opened up about his celebration.

“It was for my friends. My friends love the song Brown Munde and before the season began, I told them when I do this (celebration), it will mean that we all are brown munde,” Rana told Harbhajan in a video posted by the official website of the IPL.

Harbhajan asked Rana to sing a few lines of the song and also joined in and sang alongas the video came to an end.

Earlier, KKR bowlers managed to restrict Hyderabad to 177/5 from their 20 overs despite an unbeaten 44-ball 61 from Manish Pandey and a quickfire 40-ball 55 from in form Jonny Bairstow.

Bairstow and Pandey threatened to take the game away from KKR but once the Englishman fell in the 13th over, SRH failed to score quick runs and lost their way. Adbul Samad hit a few lusty blows towards the end of the innings, but the total was a bit too much as SRH fell short by 10 runs and KKR won the first game of their season.

Rana and KKR will be next seen on Tuesday when they play defending champions Mumbai Indians at the same venue.

