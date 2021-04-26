IPL 2021: 'No Fluke,' Says Faf du Plessis on Ravindra Jadeja's Last Over Magic Against RCB

Ravindra Jadeja left both his opponents and fans stunned on Sunday, when he hit a match-winning five sixes that soared CSK from 154 to 191 in a mere six deliveries from Royal Challengers Bangalore. Having been pushed higher up the order by skipper MS Dhoni, Jadeja rained sixes on sixes as RCB’s Harshal Patel struggled to stop a leakage of 37 runs over to the CSK side.

However, not everyone was shocked, with CSK’s Faf du Plessis remarking that the all-rounder had been working hard on his six-hitting skills behind the scenes during the team’s training sessions.

“It was very good. Obviously, Jadeja has been playing really well this season, I think his batting has improved a lot. And there is no fluke, what happened in that last over. Jadeja hits a lot of sixes in his practice session,” du Plessis said to the press

“So, obviously for us, that was a huge momentum shift. Till that point, it was pretty much a par-score around 160-165 and the great innings towards the end made a total probably a little bit too much on a slower wicket,” he added.

CSK’s 69-run win saw Jadeja breaking the record for the most runs smashed by any batsman in a single over, but also had him pick up three wickets from the boys in red as the spinner sent AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell back to the pavilion. RCB’s 122/9 couldn’t add up to the damage dealt out by the one-man army, leaving the table toppers to pave the way for CSK.

Though Jadeja has been on rest for a long time from the international Test series against England after his finger injury, he still proves to be a daunting threat to most teams, with du Plessis going as far as to warn teammates about his ‘dangerous fielding’.

“I have always thought, playing against Jadeja, he has always been the most dangerous fielder. So, when South Africa is playing India, we always talk about being very careful, about running twos to Jadeja on a boundary because he has got an absolute cannon of an arm,” he said.

CSK will next play Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday, April 28.

