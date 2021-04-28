IPL 2021: No Outside Food, More Frequent Covid-19 Testing for All in IPL Bio-bubble

In the wake of second Covid-19 wave in India, the IPL has enforced stricter restrictions in the bio-bubble, according to a report in Indian Express. It is understood that those inside the bubble with be tested for the virus every two days, instead of every five days. Even though the players do not have any contact with the outside world, still the BCCI is not willing to take any chances.

In another move, the IPL has barred players from ordering the food outside of the hotel, where they are staying.

“Earlier in the tournament, we had permitted food deliveries from outside your designated hotels, but these privileges have also been withdrawn. Apart from this, we have also increased our level of caution to strengthen our bio-bubbles,” BCCI chief executive officer Hemang Amin informed all IPL teams.

Meanwhile, Indian cricketers currently part of the IPL 2021 will be permitted to get COVID-19 vaccinations from Saturday but reportedly it won’t be compulsory. The Indian government had recently announced that from May 1 onwards, every citizen above 18 years of age will be eligible to get the vaccination against the deadly virus.

“The Indian players can get vaccinated from Saturday. It is a call that is left on players,” news agency ANI quoted an unnamed BCCI source as saying on Tuesday.

When asked whether overseas players taking part in the league will also be asked to get vaccinated, the source replied, “Only the Indian players can get vaccinated here.”

Meanwhile, despite calls to suspend the season, BCCI has maintained it will go on as per original schedule. The final of IPL 2021 has been scheduled for May 30.

