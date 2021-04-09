- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: No Tons for KKR Since 2008, Mumbai Indians had One in 2014; Check How Other Teams Fare
Cricketnext takes a look at the last centuries scored by all teams
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 9, 2021, 5:25 PM IST
Ever since the IPL started way back in 2008, a lot has changed in the last 13 years. The players have become stronger & fitter, the grounds shorter, bats thicker, and the boundaries scored have increased many folds. That means the number of tons scored, has also increased. In all 63 hundreds have been scored in all IPL editions. But while the ton scoring-rate is rapid for a few team, a few have had a long wait.
Cricketnext takes a look at the last centuries scored by all teams:
Rajasthan Royals: England all-rounder Ben Stokes was the last RR player to score a ton, that too in last year’s IPL, scoring 107 not out against Mumbai Indians. Prior to that, then skipper Ajinkya Rahane had scored one for the franchise in 2019.
Delhi Capitals: Opener Shikhar Dhawan was in some excellent form in 2020 edition as he struck 101 and 106 against CSK and PBKS respectively. They have had players score tons for them on a regular basis.
Punjab Kings: KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal were on a rampage last season. The duo scored a ton each last year. Rahul smashed an unbeaten 132 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, while Agarwal made 106 against Rajasthan Royals.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Last year, none of the batsmen could get to three figures from RCB. But in 2019, Virat Kohli did score a ton against KKR at the Eden Gardens. He would try and get a ton here in this season too.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: SRH is one team that is heavily reliant on David Warner and Jonny Bairstow on top. It comes as no surprise that the duo were the last to score a ton for the team together, in the same match against RCB, back in 2019.
Chennai Super Kings: Their last ton came in 2018, with opener Shane Watson getting two, and Ambati Rayudu settling with one. This year they would hope that some of the players have their form going.
Mumbai Indians: This comes as a surprise as Mumbai players have not hit a ton in the tournament since 2014. The last player from the team to get to the magical figure was Lendl Simmons against Punjab Kings. He had smashed 100 in just 61 balls.
Kolkata Knight Riders: This one is a total shocker. Their one and only ton came way back in 2008, when Brendon McCullum blew away RCB, in IPL’s first-ever match. Since then the wait has only gone longer for the two-time champions.
