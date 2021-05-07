- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
IPL 2021: None of the Players Panicked-Deepak Chahar on Covid Breach in CSK Camp
Deepak Chahar has revealed how he reacted to the news of Balaji and Viswanathan testing positive to Covid-19.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 7, 2021, 3:53 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings probably the biggest loser as Covid-19 breached IPL’s bio-bubble. Three among them: Batting coach Michael Hussey, bowling coach Lakhsmipathy Balaji and CEO Kasi Viswanathan were infected with the deadly virus. Now, Deepak Chahar has spoken about how the management dealt with the crisis, especially how he dealt with it in an exclusive chat with Sportstar.
Virat Kohli Comes in Aid for Covid-Ravaged Mumbai, Just a Day After IPL Suspension
“Once some reports came positive, the team management told us to isolate. We had tests every day and the reports came negative, so that was a big relief. But none of the players panicked and everyone handled it well. No protocol was breached. But obviously, I don’t know what went wrong,” Chahar told Sportstar.”It is really difficult to say because all the players followed the bubble strictly. When you create a bubble from one city to another, it may be a difficult task. But I am not in a position to say, what exactly happened,” Chahar added.
Also read: No Charter Flight for Australia Players at this Moment: CA Chief Nick Hockley
“It was challenging, but it was also important to have the IPL in these times. There was so much gloom, but at least we could entertain them for a few hours. We were playing for the public and that was the motivation,” Chahar further said.Multiple breaches took place in IPL’s bio-bubble. Even in Ahmedabad, KKR’s two members: Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were found positive. Later Warrier spread the virus to Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals. Both the teams had to go into quarantine later for damage control. Later Wriddhiman Saha of SRH too tested positive.
