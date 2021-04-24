IPL 2021: 'Not Putting Enough Effort', Says Rohit Sharma After MI Succumb to Successive Defeats

Defending champions Mumbai Indians succumbed to their third defeat of the season after they lost to Punjab Kings by 9 wickets on Friday. Put in to bat first, MI could only score 131 in their allotted 20 overs as Punjab Kings bowlers led by Ravi Bishnoi choked the run flow.

After Quinton de Kock (3) was dismissed early by off-spinner Deepak Hooda, Bishnoi removed Ishan Kishan (6) in the first over after powerplay leaving MI struggling at 26 for two after seven overs. Mumbai’s 21 against PBKS was the lowest powerplay score this season after being put into bat.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, who scored a well constructed fifty believes that his team is not putting enough effort on the field.

“We are not putting enough effort on the field and when the conditions are tough you need to understand how you need to bat and how you need to bowl.” Rohit Sharma said in the post-match.

“It is not a bad wicket to bat on, you saw how Punjab Kings batted and won the game with 9 wickets in hand. It is just the application that is missing in our batting,” he said highlighting PBKS batsmen’s batting approach.

A 79-run stand between Rohit (63 off 52) and Suryakumar Yadav (33 off 27) steadied the ship for the five-time champions but they could not find the final flourish, managing only 34 runs in the last five overs for the loss of four wickets.

“If you get 150-160 on this wicket then you are always in the game, that is something we failed to do in the last two games”, he added.

Some much-needed lusty blows were expected from the likes of Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard in the death overs but Punjab were able to keep them quiet.

The 33-year-old was also not happy with the way the MI batsmen have batted this season so far, “Something is missing in our batting line-up, we are not able to bat 20 overs in the fashion we want and something that we have to look at and see what we can do.”

Mumbai Indians will now shift their base to Delhi, where they will face a struggling Rajasthan Royals on April 29.

