- Match 27 - 1 May, SatMatch Ended218/4(20.0) RR 10.9
CHE
MUM219/6(20.0) RR 10.9
Mumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriMatch Ended179/5(20.0) RR 8.95
PUN
BLR145/8(20.0) RR 8.95
Punjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunUp Next
RR
SRH
15:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 29 - 2 May, SunUp Next
PBKS
DC
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
IPL 2021: Not Quite 360 Degrees But Learning to Maximise, Says Kieron Pollard after Match-winning Knock Against CSK
Pollard hammered Chennai Super Kings bowlers into submission, scoring 87 not out off 34 balls
- IANS
- Updated: May 2, 2021, 6:59 AM IST
Mumbai Indians (MI) batsman Kieron Pollard brushed aside comparisons with AB de Villiers, saying he is no 360-degree batsman like the South African though he is trying his best to learn to milk runs across the playing field.
Pollard hammered Chennai Super Kings bowlers into submission, scoring 87 not out off 34 balls and hitting eight sixes and six fours as his side MI won a last-ball thriller here on Saturday night.
IPL 2021 | IPL SCHEDULE | POINTS TABLE
“I can’t say I’m 360, but I am maximising it [angles in the field],” said Pollard after winning player of the match award on Saturday.
“I was fortunate Faf [du Plessis] gave me the chance,” added Pollard of the dropped catch by the former South Africa captain at long on when he was on 68. The West Indian went on to make 19 more runs.
After Mumbai lost three quick wickets to be pegged back, Pollard turned it on in the 13th over bowled by Jadeja. He hit him for three sixes in that over to start his onslaught.
“They have four overs of spin on a small ground and I looked to hit some sixes against spin. I had to maximise that over from Jadeja. That would always keep us in the game,” added Pollard.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2429 Apr, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
-
HYD vs CHE, IPL, 2021, Match 2328 Apr, 2021 DelhiChennai beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RR vs SRH, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
PBKS vs DC, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
KKR vs RCB, IPL, 202103 May Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs MI, IPL, 202104 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs CSK, IPL, 202105 May Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Complete Schedule