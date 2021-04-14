IPL 2021: Not Rotating Strike the Reason Behind KKR's loss Against Mumbai Indians, Says Brad Hogg

Kolkata Knight Riders managed to astonishingly bottle themselves on Tuesday when they failed to win from a position of strength against defending champions Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

From a situation of needing 31 runs off 30 balls to win their second straight game in this year’s Indian Premier League, KKR managed to lose by 10 runs and continue their horrendous record against MI. With the loss, KKR have now won just six times and lost on 22 occasions against MI.

Following the defeat, former KKR player and Australia spinner Brad Hogg said that KKR lost the game because of not rotating strike and going for the big shots when they needed just six runs in an over. However, he went on to add that the only positive for the Kolkata side will be the fact that they now know that they can match Mumbai and it’s only the mindset in the big moments that needs to be looked at.

Getting the run rate to 6 an over and not rotating the strike with ones and twos but rather trying to find boundary's each ball when on top cost KKR last night. The positive though is that they know they can match MI. It's only mindset in the big moments #MIvKKR #IPL2021 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) April 14, 2021

KKR’s finishing needs to be looked at with Andre Russel and Dinesh Karthik both struggling to knock the ball around and score runs. When the two got together in the crease, they needed 31 runs off 28 balls and since then, both went into a shell and couldn’t connect at all. The likes of Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult tied them in knots and KKR managed to fall short by 10 runs.

Earlier, Nitish Rana (57) and Shubman Gill (33) gave them a great start in their chase of 153 following a fantastic bowling display by the KKR bowlers. Rana scored his second fifty of the tournament before getting out to Rahul Chahar on the last ball of his spell and that sparked the fall from which the two-time champions couldn’t recover.

For Mumbai though, Chahar took four wickets for 27 runs while Krunal gave away just 13 runs from his four overs and took a wicket before Boult (2/27) finished off in style in the last over.

KKR will next face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday while MI will play Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

