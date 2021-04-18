IPL 2021: 'Not Saying It Because I'm on Losing Side' - KL Rahul Rues Dew Factor at Wankhede

After a six-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul rued that their bowlers struggled with a wet ball in the second innings at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. PBKS’ bowlers suffered due to dew, as DC made light work of the 196-run target.

“I’m not saying that because I’m on the losing side. Bowlers try to bowl with the wet ball, but it’s always difficult to do that. I asked the umpires to change the ball a couple of times, but the rule book doesn’t allow that,” Rahul said at the post match presentation.

Rahul, who turned 29 on Sunday, wished his birthday was better.

“Victory on birthday would have been sweet, so it’s slightly disappointing. But we have a lot of games, so hopefully we come back stronger and win few games.

“Right now it looks 10-15 runs short, but I think 190-odd looked good. Me and Mayank thought 180-190 would have been great on this wicket. Shikhar batted well, so congratulations to the Delhi Capitals batsmen. When we come to Wankhede, bowling second is always a challenge. We prepare for such conditions. It does get difficult against these quality batters.”

Meanwhile, DC captain Rishabh Pant was elated after his second win.

“Coming from a loss, winning the next match always feels good. I have already started enjoying captaincy. But we were under pressure at the start, the wicket was not doing much. Bowlers did a good job keeping them to 190.

“Dhawan has a lot of experience. You can to talk to him about anything, how we can set the field, there are many stuff you can talk about. End of the day, what he’s giving to the team is commendable.

“I like to keep the environment light so people can be themselves and enjoy their cricket.”

