IPL 2021: Not Sir Jadeja; Ravi Shastri Reveals All-rounder's Nick Name in Team India

In the history of cricket, there are a few all-rounders who have managed to make an impact on the game in all three dimensions — batting, bowling, and fielding, equally well. Back in the 1950s and ’60s, it was Sir Gary Sobers, and then came the quartet of Kapil Dev, Imran Khan, Ian Botham, and Richard Hadlee. Whereas in the modern era, it is just Jacques Kallis and Ravindra Jadeja.

ALSO READ – ‘One Guy Beat us’ – Virat Kohli Lavishes High Praise on Ravindra Jadeja

In the match between CSK and RCB, Jadeja’s all-round skill was at the full show, as he single-handedly trounced the Virat Kohli-led side. He first slammed 62 from 28 deliveries — slammed 37 off Harshal Patel’s final over — and then returned with bowling figures of 3-13 in his four overs. Not only that, he ran out Dan Christian as well.

Meanwhile, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri wasn’t behind in praising Jaddu. In a tweet, he also revealed what the teammates call him in the dressing room.

ALSO READ – IPL 2021: Ravichandran Ashwin Withdraws from League to Support Family in Fight Against Covid-19

This performance not only earned him praise from his own teammates, but the opposition as well. After the match, skipper Virat Kohli said, ”

“One guy completely beat us. Today his skill was there for everyone to see,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

Kohli was happy with how Jadeja performed considering he will be back playing for India in a couple of months. “His ability has been there for everyone to see. I am very happy to see him perform with the bat, ball and on the field. After two months, he will be back playing for India and it is always a pleasure to see your premier all-rounder do well with the bat. When he plays well and is confident, it lets out many opportunities.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here