IPL 2021: Not the 'Big Show' Anymore, Says Graeme Swann on Glenn Maxwell

After a superb 78 off 49 balls in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, April 18, fans and critics alike have no doubt that Glenn Maxwell is thriving in his new Royal Challengers colors. Former English cricketer Graeme Swann suggested that the decreased pressure off his back from Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers’ support is a tremendous factor in Maxwell’s performance.

“He’s not the big cheese anymore, the big mac, the Big Show… whatever you call him. He’s nowhere near being the Big Show. But he’s got Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the team, and it really suits him, to be that third player who can just go out there and express himself, without having to carry the team. This suits him. He looks in a very good place, he looks very fit,” Swann said to Star Sports.

Maxwell, whose trademark outside the IPL was to hit smashing centuries and destroy the pace of the game, is now smoothly gliding along as the ‘third guy’ for the boys in red. The Australian cricketer was bought at a colossal Rs 14.25 crore, which shocked many, but was justified by the franchise and captain Kohli as they put their faith in an opening for Maxwell.

“He surprised me more than anyone. I thought it was a bonkers amount of money they spent on him in the auction. But they said ‘no, he has got the strike rate in the middle, we’re backing him’. Sanjay Bangar has been the batting coach the last two times he has been among the runs. I think he feels happy, he feels relaxed. He played really good shots. He’s got his reverse hit back,” Swann added.

Maxwell has been drawing out a consistent outcome for RCB, scoring 39, 56 and 78 in the last three games respectively. This new role he has been fitting into has worked out for him, in part adding to the side’s so-far untouched triple win streak in the IPL. He will charge full speed ahead with his side as they next lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, April 22.

