- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuUp Next
RCB
RR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
IPL 2021: Not the 'Big Show' Anymore, Says Graeme Swann on Glenn Maxwell
With the added support of skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, Maxwell is able to break into his new role at RCB well, reckons Swann
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 19, 2021, 9:59 AM IST
After a superb 78 off 49 balls in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, April 18, fans and critics alike have no doubt that Glenn Maxwell is thriving in his new Royal Challengers colors. Former English cricketer Graeme Swann suggested that the decreased pressure off his back from Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers’ support is a tremendous factor in Maxwell’s performance.
“He’s not the big cheese anymore, the big mac, the Big Show… whatever you call him. He’s nowhere near being the Big Show. But he’s got Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the team, and it really suits him, to be that third player who can just go out there and express himself, without having to carry the team. This suits him. He looks in a very good place, he looks very fit,” Swann said to Star Sports.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
Maxwell, whose trademark outside the IPL was to hit smashing centuries and destroy the pace of the game, is now smoothly gliding along as the ‘third guy’ for the boys in red. The Australian cricketer was bought at a colossal Rs 14.25 crore, which shocked many, but was justified by the franchise and captain Kohli as they put their faith in an opening for Maxwell.
“He surprised me more than anyone. I thought it was a bonkers amount of money they spent on him in the auction. But they said ‘no, he has got the strike rate in the middle, we’re backing him’. Sanjay Bangar has been the batting coach the last two times he has been among the runs. I think he feels happy, he feels relaxed. He played really good shots. He’s got his reverse hit back,” Swann added.
Also read: IPL 2021 – Glenn Maxwell Has Taken to RCB Like Duck to Water: Virat Kohli
Maxwell has been drawing out a consistent outcome for RCB, scoring 39, 56 and 78 in the last three games respectively. This new role he has been fitting into has worked out for him, in part adding to the side’s so-far untouched triple win streak in the IPL. He will charge full speed ahead with his side as they next lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, April 22.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule