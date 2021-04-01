IPL 2021: NZ's Finn Allen Hits Quickfire Fifty, RCB Fans Want Him to Open With Virat Kohli

Finn Allen played another blinder of an innings as he smashed 71 off 29 balls as New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 65 runs in a third T20I curtailed by rain at Eden Park on Thursday. Allen, who will play for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League this season, smashed 10 fours and three sixes in a match that was reduced to 10 overs a side. Allen, who only two matches ago made a golden duck on debut, raced to a half century from 18 balls — the second-fastest by a New Zealander in T20 internationals. His whirlwind innings propelled New Zealand to 141/4 and in reply, Bangladesh folded for 76 runs.

Following his heroics with the bat, RCB fanbase can’t keep calm on Twitter:

Allen was roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) last month as a replacement for Josh Philippe.