- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: On This Day - 4th April, 2013 - Bumrah Makes His IPL Debut For Mumbai Indians
On This Day - the 4th of April, in 2013, Jasprit Bumrah made his debut for Mumbai Indians in the IPL picking three wickets against RCB in Bengaluru. There has been no looking back.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: April 4, 2021, 3:39 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah is one of the most sought after bowlers in the history of the Indian Premier League with 109 wickets in 92 matches at a strike rate of 19.19 and economy rate of 7.41. He was the highest wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians in the previous two editions of the competition playing the pivotal role with the ball in their victorious campaigns. It was on this day – eight years ago – on the 4th of April, 2013 that the ace Indian speedster made his debut for Mumbai Indians in the most coveted league in the world.
Bumrah made his debut for Mumbai Indians on the 4th of April, 2013 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Bengaluru. He made an immediate impact getting rid of the RCB captain Virat Kohli just when he was looking to explode at 24 off 14 deliveries. Bumrah made it a double blow for RCB dismissing Mayank Agarwal in his very next over for a solitary one. He returned in the 13th over to see the back of Karun Nair for his second leg before wicket of the innings – a testimony of his accuracy and great line and length even early in his career.
IPL 2021: Players Potentially Playing their Last IPL Season
Bumrah bagged 3 wickets in his maiden IPL appearance with the ball conceding 32 runs in his 4 overs. He played just two matches that season but it was enough for the world to see that the next superstar in fast bowling had been born.
Bumrah has been outstanding and the Mr Consistent for Mumbai Indians since 2016. He has been one of the leading bowlers in the tournament in this time-frame with 98 wickets in 75 matches at an average of 20.71 and strike rate of 17.57. Not only has he been a wicket-taking genius but also been phenomenally restrictive conceding at a rate of just 7.07 runs per over – to maintain the dual qualities of the wicket-taking prowess and being restrictive for five successive years speaks volumes of Bumrah’s special talent, ability, dedication and hardwork.
His impressive outing with Mumbai Indians and in domestic cricket gave Bumrah a call-up from the national team in January, 2016 when he was drafted in the XI for the limited over series in Australia. Since then he has returned as one of the finest bowlers in international cricket across formats. Bumrah has picked 108 wickets in 67 ODIs at a strike rate of 32.6 and economy rate of 4.65 and 59 wickets in 50 T20I matches at an economy rate of 6.66.
It all started on the 4th of April, 2013 for Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru.
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule