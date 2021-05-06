On This Day In 2009 - When Rohit Sharma - The Bowler Stunned The IPL With A Hat-Trick

Rohit Sharma is one of the greatest limited overs batsmen in history. Rohit Sharma is also one of the highest scorers in the IPL and the most successful captain. But no one would associate the stylish right-hander with his bowling. Well, 12 years ago, on this very day – the 6th of May 2009, Rohit Sharma added another feather to his cap. Rohit – the off spinner bagged a hat-trick for the Deccan Chargers ironically against the Mumbai Indians at the Centurion in South Africa in IPL 2009.

Deccan Chargers had won the toss and batting first put up 145 for the loss of six wickets at the end of their allotted 20 overs. Rohit, batting at number 4, had top-scored for the Chargers with 38 off 36 deliveries. The match was tantalizingly poised at 100 for 4 after 15 overs when Rohit was introduced into the attack. JP Duminy was still at the crease unbeaten on 48 and the Mumbai Indians had enough firepower left to chase down the remaining 46 runs in 30 deliveries with six wickets in hand.

IPL 2021: From Harshal Patel To The Chahar Cousins – The Five Best Bowling Performances of The Tournament

After keeping Duminy and Abhishek Nayar quiet in the first four deliveries off the 16th over, Rohit castled through the defense of the latter with a flatter one on middle and leg stump. He then had Harbhajan play-on trying to attempt a sweep off a one tossed up and slightly shorter outside off stump. Two in Two – Rohit was weaving his magic with the ball and the Mumbai Indians were collapsing to his not so gentle off-spin!

Rohit then got the big wicket of Duminy firing it again at leg stump for Gilchrist to grab an inside edge – it was a hat-trick! Rohit had turned the match on its head in the space of three deliveries. The South African was dismissed for 52 and that effectively sealed the match for the Chargers. The day got better for Rohit as he dismissed Saurabh Tiwary off the third ball of his second over. He ended with figures of 4-6 in 2 overs. Chargers won the match by 19 runs. ​

Rohit achieved a rare feat with the ball at Centurion. There have only been 19 hat-tricks in the history of the IPL.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here