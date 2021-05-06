On This Day In 2009 - When Rohit Sharma - The Bowler Stunned The IPL With A Hat-Trick

- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 8.25
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- 2nd Test - 7 May, FriUp Next
ZIM
PAK
13:00 IST - Harare
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 1st ODI - 23 May, SunUp Next
BAN
SL
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, TueUp Next
BAN
SL
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 27 May, ThuUp Next
BAN
SL
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
On This Day In 2009 - When Rohit Sharma - The Bowler Stunned The IPL With A Hat-Trick
The great limited overs' batsman, Rohit Sharma achieved a rare feat with the ball when he took a hat-trick representing the Deccan Chargers against the Mumbai Indians at Centurion in IPL 2009.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 6, 2021, 1:16 PM IST
Rohit Sharma is one of the greatest limited overs batsmen in history. Rohit Sharma is also one of the highest scorers in the IPL and the most successful captain. But no one would associate the stylish right-hander with his bowling. Well, 12 years ago, on this very day – the 6th of May 2009, Rohit Sharma added another feather to his cap. Rohit – the off spinner bagged a hat-trick for the Deccan Chargers ironically against the Mumbai Indians at the Centurion in South Africa in IPL 2009.
Deccan Chargers had won the toss and batting first put up 145 for the loss of six wickets at the end of their allotted 20 overs. Rohit, batting at number 4, had top-scored for the Chargers with 38 off 36 deliveries. The match was tantalizingly poised at 100 for 4 after 15 overs when Rohit was introduced into the attack. JP Duminy was still at the crease unbeaten on 48 and the Mumbai Indians had enough firepower left to chase down the remaining 46 runs in 30 deliveries with six wickets in hand.
IPL 2021: From Harshal Patel To The Chahar Cousins – The Five Best Bowling Performances of The Tournament
After keeping Duminy and Abhishek Nayar quiet in the first four deliveries off the 16th over, Rohit castled through the defense of the latter with a flatter one on middle and leg stump. He then had Harbhajan play-on trying to attempt a sweep off a one tossed up and slightly shorter outside off stump. Two in Two – Rohit was weaving his magic with the ball and the Mumbai Indians were collapsing to his not so gentle off-spin!
Rohit then got the big wicket of Duminy firing it again at leg stump for Gilchrist to grab an inside edge – it was a hat-trick! Rohit had turned the match on its head in the space of three deliveries. The South African was dismissed for 52 and that effectively sealed the match for the Chargers. The day got better for Rohit as he dismissed Saurabh Tiwary off the third ball of his second over. He ended with figures of 4-6 in 2 overs. Chargers won the match by 19 runs.
Rohit achieved a rare feat with the ball at Centurion. There have only been 19 hat-tricks in the history of the IPL.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking