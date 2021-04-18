IPL 2021: One of the Best Bowlers in Slog Overs-Trent Boult on Jasprit Bumrah

Despite an earnest start given by Jonny Bairstow, Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a heavy 137 runs loss in the face of Mumbai Indians’ 150/5. Credit goes to seamer Jasprit Bumrah, who, according to team mate Trent Boult, is one of the best bowlers in the death overs.Bumrah conceded just 14 runs in four overs, hailing a shower of praise from Boult, who rounded out a score of 3-28. The Sunrisers side almost felt a momentary gimmer of hope when VIjay Shankar began shooting off back-to-back sixes, but were once again kicked off their momentum when Bumrah knocked him back in seven balls.

“It’s great to see a guy like that operate. How clear he is with what he is doing with the ball throughout the whole spell. But at the death, I personally believe he is one of the best bowlers in the death overs. He makes my job a lot easier but it’s nice to be on the right side of those situations and hopefully, we can get a bit of momentum in the tournament,” said the New Zealand cricketer at the post-match press conference.

Mumbai Indians batted first, and despite the combined efforts of Quinton de Kock and skipper Rohit Sharma, were curbed by the Sunrisers side to a solid 150/5. While the overall fell short of the par score, MI did a commendable job in restricting the boys in orange to a paltry 137.

“It’s hard to pin-point one performance there. A lot of credit to the whole side for hanging in there. We knew we were a few runs short of the par score. But we also knew that this is a pitch where you can fight. And you get a couple of wickets, you can really get back in the chase. I thought a couple of direct hits from Hardik (Pandya) and the three wickets from Rahul (Chahar) were important when we were bowling. And then Bumrah there, bowling his four overs for only 14 was pretty amazing,” Boult added.

Talking about MA Chidambaram and the playing conditions in Chennai, Boult also touched upon how the team has been adjusting to the different playing fields.

“I think it’s very unique. It gives us a chance to settle at the venue. But the key would be to obviously read the conditions quickly as possible and make the most of them really. So, it’s a unique situation. We’ve got five here, 4 in Delhi, move around a little bit. But, I think especially in the first half of the tournament you obviously get on the right side of a couple of results and like I touched on earlier, it’s nice to get those couple of wins in the last two matches,” he said.

Mumbai Indians will next play Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, April 20.

