- Match 24 - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
MI
RR
15:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
DC
KKR
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
IPL 2021: One or Two Tweaks Helped, Says Faf du Plessis After Earning Orange Cap
The former South Africa skipper leads the run-getters' list with 270 runs in six matches at an average of 67.5.
- IANS
- Updated: April 29, 2021, 8:59 AM IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opening batsman Faf du Plessis, who scored 56 off 38 balls on Wednesday against Sunrisers Hyderabad to earn the Orange Cap, said a few changes to his batting this season helped him get among runs.
The former South Africa skipper leads the run-getters’ list with 270 runs in six matches at an average of 67.5. He has also maintained a good strike rate of over 140.
“I went back to try and make sure my basics were good. I looked at what was the thing I did well last year and have been doing the same this year. One or two tweaks were made from last season to this season,” said the 36-year-old batsman.
Also read: CSK vs SRH – IPL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS, Today’s Match: Faf du Plessis-Gaikwad Power Chennai to 7-Wicket Win
Du Plessis was a livewire on the field in Wednesday’s game, making diving stops and taking a diving catch as CSK ensured tight fielding.
“I am disappointed, haven’t been getting many catches. Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) has been stealing the show, he’s the superman at the moment, but [am] happy to grab one tonight,” said the former Proteas skipper talking about the diving catch he took to get rid of Manish Pandey.
Chennai Super Kings are currently the table-toppers, looking to bag their next victory against Mumbai Indians on Saturday, May 1.
Recent Matches
-
HYD vs CHE, IPL, 2021, Match 2328 Apr, 2021 DelhiChennai beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
-
BLR vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2227 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadBangalore beat Delhi by 1 run
-
PUN vs KOL, IPL, 2021, Match 2126 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadKolkata beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets
-
DEL vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2025 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi tied with Hyderabad (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
CHE vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1925 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Bangalore by 69 runs
Upcoming Matches
-
MI vs RR, IPL, 202129 Apr Thursday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
DC vs KKR, IPL, 202129 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
PBKS vs RCB, IPL, 202130 Apr Friday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
MI vs CSK, IPL, 202101 May Saturday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs SRH, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Complete Schedule