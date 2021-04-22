IPL 2021: Opening Woes & Lack of Depth and Pedigree in Middle Order Costing The Royals

It is turning out to be a similar story for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021 too. After starting the tournament with some promise, albeit in a losing cause, the side seems to be going downhill with their top and middle order letting them down once again. Barring stand-alone performances from Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and David Miller, the batting-order has failed as a collective with a poor start at the top and no depth and pedigree in the middle and lower-order.

The Royals were dealt a huge blow after their season opener with the injury to star all-rounder Ben Stokes ruling him out of the tournament. This majorly upset the balance and structure of the XI. Sanju Samson came up with a stunning hundred that almost helped the Royals chase down 221 set by Punjab Kings in their opening match in Mumbai. With a little more contribution from his team-mates and Royals would have started on a winning note. The second-highest score in the chase was 25.

Jos Butter, Shivam Dube and Riyan Parag all got starts and hit quickfire 20s but failed to convert them into a match-winning support act. Rahul Tewatia and Chris Morris failed to live up to their reputation at the death. As a result, despite Samson’s brilliant 119 off just 63 deliveries, with no significant contribution from the others, the Royals went down by 4 runs.

The bowlers set the match up against the Delhi Capitals but the batsmen almost made a big mess of a moderate target. Chasing 148 for a win, the Royals were in dire straits at 42 for 5 with their top four batsmen registering single-digit scores. It was again the individual genius of David Miller – 62 off 43 deliveries – along with a cameo 36 off 18 from Chris Morris which narrowly took the side to a three-wicket win with just two deliveries to spare.

The script repeated itself in the match against CSK in Mumbai. Chasing 188, the Royals lost the wickets of Manan Vohra and Samson within the powerplay and were never in the match thereafter. Miller, Parag and Morris were all dismissed for single-digits. Buttler played a lone hand at the top of the order but there was nothing else to write home about.

Vohra has failed at the top of the order with scores of 12, 9 and 14. The Royals have lost at least two wickets in the powerplay in each of their three encounters not able to build any momentum at the start. The middle order hasn’t flattered either – Parag and Dube have not performed in two of the three matches. Parag has an aggregate of 30 at a strike rate of 130 odd while Dube has scored 42 at a rate of 100 – neither are they scoring anything of significance nor are they playing the cameo – and this is hurting the Royals. Tewatia hasn’t looked the dangerous six-hitter down the order as he did in the previous edition.

There have not been more than two substantial performances with the bat in any of the matches for the Royals – not good enough to beat top teams in the IPL – at least three to four of the top 7 need to contribute to pull off a win. There have 13 failures out of the 21 times the top 7 has batted in the tournament – that is a very high Failure Rate of 62%!

Samson’s numbers are threatening to follow the same pattern as in the UAE – a blistering start but then fading away with a string of low scores and inconsistency.

The Royals need to make a couple of changes before it is too late in the competition. They need to draft in Yashasvi Jaiswal as an opener and maybe Liam Livingstone in the middle order. Also, the likes of Dube and Parag need to come up with more substantial and consistent performances and take more responsibility and provide support to Samson and Buttler.

