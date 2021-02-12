IPL 2021: Opting Out of IPL Auction Was a Very Difficult Decision, Says Joe Root Chennai: England's Test captain Joe Root on Friday said skipping the lucrative IPL auction for a third successive year was a "very difficult decision" and he made the call considering the national team's packed schedule this year. The IPL auction is scheduled on February 18 in Chennai with a total of 292 players set to go under the hammer including Root's compatriots Moeen Ali, Jason Roy and Mark Wood.

"It's a very difficult decision. I am desperate to be part of an IPL season and hopefully a few more beyond," Root, who scored a match-winning 218 to lead England to a massive 227-run victory in the series opener, said here.

One up in the four-match series, England are in contention for the only available spot for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final at the Lord's from June 18-22.

England know that two more wins in their remaining three Tests in India will see them qualify for the WTC final against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Former India pacer S Sreesanth, who returned to competitive cricket after serving out a seven-year ban for involvement in spot-fixing in IPL, has said that he will remain positive and look to work harder after he failed to make the cut for the IPL 2021 player auction to be held on February 18 in Chennai. Sreesanth was hopeful of getting picked at the auction and play in the IPL once again but his comeback to the tournament that led to his long exile from the sport of cricket will have to wait at least another year.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a lengthy video talking about how he has not given up hope of making a return to the tournament and will continue to put in the hard yards until he does so.