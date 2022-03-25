IPL 2021: Orange Cap Holder, Purple Cap Winner And Other Top Records

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 14th edition witnessed a topsy turvy journey, with the first half of the season being played in March, unfortunately, the remainder of the season had to be postponed and rescheduled due to the second wave of the deadly COVID-19. The later half commenced from September onwards. Chennai Super Kings (CKS) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs in the finals of the IPL 2021, to win their fourth IPL trophy. As we enter the 15th edition of the IPL, two new franchises have been added to the league as Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants make their debut this season.

Reminiscing IPL 2021, we look at the top stats from the 14th edition of the league, the crazy records that have been set, the batter that blew fans apart and bowlers who had a tremendous season claiming wickets.

Orange Cap Winner

Chennai Super Kings swashbuckler Ruturaj Gaikwad took home the Orange Cap as the CSK smasher hammered 635 runs in 16 IPL matches played in the season. The Chennai batter was instrumental in CSK’s success to clinch their fourth title. Gaikwad scored one century in the season and had a high score of an unbeaten 101. The batter smashed four half-centuries, 64 fours and 23 maximums. However, providing competition to Gaikwad was his very own teammate, Faf du Plessis, who slammed 633 runs for CSK, falling two runs short of matching Gaikwad. The former South Africa captain will now don the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) jersey and will lead the side, taking the helm from Virat Kohli.

Purple Cap Winner

Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Harshal Patel bagged the Purple Cap as the pacer claimed a staggering 32 wickets, equalling Dwyane Bravo’s 32 of the most wickets claimed in a single season. In just 15 matches, Patel rocked the IPL with his precision and lengths, taking batters for a ride and striking fear every time the pacer made his run-up. Patel’s best figures were 5/27, claiming a single fifer and a four-for in the 2021 IPL season. In second place was Delhi Capital’s Avesh Khan, who claimed 24 wickets in 16 matches played.

200+ for MS Dhoni

On April 19, 2021, Mahendra Singh Dhoni appeared in his 200th Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium. Since 2008, MS Dhoni has captained CSK in all matches played except for one match, which was during the 2012 Champions League T20, where Suresh Raina took over for one match as Dhoni was rested at the time. Dhoni is also the only player with the most appearances in the IPL, playing 220 matches in the Indian Premier League.

Russel Tops KKR Bowling Stats

In the 2021 IPL season, Andre Russell claimed his best-ever figures, registering a jaw-dropping 5/15 against Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The premium all-rounder’s figures is now the best bowling figures registered by a Kolkata Knight Riders bowler, overtaking Sunil Narine’s 5/19 against Punjab Kings in 2012.

