IPL 2021: Pandya Brothers Spill Beans About 'Big Man' Keiron Pollard, Reveal When he is the Happiest

After being set a target of 219, Mumbai Indians went on to win the match against Chennai Super Kings by four wickets. Keiron Pollard played an innings of a lifetime as he scored 87 from just 34 balls to take his team home. He was supported briefly in the middle by Krunal Pandya, and Hardik, who took played cameos and contributed to the team’s win.

Undoubtedly, the Pandya brothers had the best seat in the stadium as Pollard hit eight sixes and six fours in his unbeaten innings. After the match ended, the brothers couldn’t restrict themselves from calling the Trinidadian – the GOAT.

In a video, Hardik and Krunal are seen reliving the chase. Hardik went on to ask the latter, “What was the thought process, when we had to chase down almost 100 runs in six overs?”

To this Krunal replied, “To chase this kind of a target, you need to have self-belief. We had no doubt that we (Pollard & I) would chase down the total. I still remember during the timeout, both of us had the belief that we could still win the match. Once again, special mention to Polly, people don’t talk about him that much, but for us he is the Greatest of All Time (GOAT).”

“Not just this time, Pollard has done this kind of a chase so many times.”

Later in the video Hardik goes on to reveal when Pollard is the happiest. “We have to tell everyone one thing. Pollard hits sixes from breakfast, but if he takes a wicket or bowls well, he becomes like a baby with candy. Also he is livid with himself when he goes for runs. He takes his bowling to his heart. In short, batting happens from head, whereas bowling happens from the heart for him.”

With this win Mumbai registered two more points in the league, and are now fourth with eight points. In seven games, they have won four and lost three. Meanwhile, despite the loss CSK continue to rule the roost with 10 points in seven games. DC and RCB too are on same points, and on second and third positions, respectively.

