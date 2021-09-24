IPL 2021: Parthiv Patel Lauds KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer, Sees Shades of Yuvraj Singh in Youngster

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a great platform for young cricketers to get noticed through their performance. One such player who is making the most of it is Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer. The 26-year-old was roped in by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) before the second phase of IPL 2021 began. Notably, Iyer is an all-rounder -he is a left-handed batter and bowls with his right hand. Iyer scored a quickfire with unbeaten 41 in his maiden IPL game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) earlier this week, and has bettered his performance with a maiden IPL 50 plus score to help his team register a seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 34 of IPL 2021 on Thursday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The southpaw’s blistering 30-ball 53, peppered with four fours and three maximums, ensured his team chased down the target of 157 in just 16 overs. Iyer also played the perfect foil for Rahul Tripathi during their 88-run second-wicket partnership which eventually took the game away from the defending champions very early in the second half.

After his superb knock, former India international Parthiv Patel stated that he sees shades of Yuvraj Singh in Iyer’s fearless style of play. Further commending the 26-year-old’s performance, Patel even stated that he was amazed by the level of maturity the debutant showed for KKR.

The former cricketer-turned-commentator Patel speaking to Star Sports said, “We do talk about a lot of boundaries but the maturity that Venkatesh Iyer showed was superb”. The 36-year-old Patel added that Iyer is not even an “India A player" and he is someone who has not played “international cricket”.

Praising Iyer’s form, Patel further said that the one of the great things about youngster is his ability tobat across the line-up from opening to coming down the ranks and he can bowl as well. “I think there is a lot of Yuvraj Singh in him,” Patel added.

Former England spinner Graeme Swann also joined the bandwagon and lauded Iyer for his “swag” while batting and felt that the left-hander should have got the Player of the Match award, on the post-match show.

After a disappointing run in the first-half of IPL 14, Eoin Morgan-led KKR now have back-to-back wins in the UAE leg and have moved to the fourth spot in the points table.

