- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(20.0) RR 8.85
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
IPL 2021: Parthiv Patel Talks About One IPL Side that Doesn't Have to Alter Playing XI Much
The 14th edition of the IPL will begin at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 3, 2021, 2:04 PM IST
Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel has spoken about one team that will not have to make many changes in their playing XIgoing into the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.The wicketkeeper-batsman reckoned that five time champions Mumbai Indians have the depth in their lineup which does not require much alteration.
One of the successful franchises in the history of the tournament, the Rohit Sharma led side has five titles to their name including wins in two consecutive years — 2019 and 2020.The Mumbai based outfit in their new campaign will be looking forward to a hat-trick of IPL titles The reigning champions will begin their title defence in Chennai on April 9.
Speaking on the GAMEPLAN show on Star Sports, Parthiv said Mumbai Indians will not be worried a lot about where they will be playing next. If they are playing in Chennai, the side doesn’t “have to tinker a lot with their playing XI from the franchise’s point of view." He said that since this year, the tournament will be hosted across six venues, no team will get home advantage.
He added that Hardik Pandya is also bowling a bit now, nearly 4 overs, which might be useful on a Chennai wicket. Kieron Pollard bowls slower deliveries well and Rahul Chahar had a successful IPL in the previous few seasons. Krunal Pandya also has shown good form in domestic cricket, so he (Parthiv) can go on and on about it.
The 14th edition of the IPL will begin at the MA Chidambaram Stadium which also happens to be the home venue of MI’s arch-rivalsCSK led by MS Dhoni. MI will start their title defense against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore.
The MI vs RCB match will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). They will play the next four fixtures in Delhi, three in Bangalore and the last two matches in Kolkata.
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
