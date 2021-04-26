IPL 2021: Pat Cummins Donates USD 50,000 to PM Cares Fund in India's Fight Against Covid-19

At a time when his compatriots are getting iffy about the Covid-19 situation in the country, Pat Cummins has come forward and donated 50,000 USD to ‘PM Cares’ Fund so that every possible help could be done to the patients suffering because of lack of Oxygen. The Australian who currently plays for KKR, said in a press note that he shared across social media.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

”

“India is a country I’ve come to love dearly over the years and the people here are some of the warmest and kindest I’ve ever met. To know so many are suffering so much at this time saddens me greatly,” Cummins said in his post.

“There has been quite a bit of discussion over here as to whether it is appropriate for the IPL to continue while COVID-19 infection rates remain high. I’m advised that the Indian Government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides a few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult time for the country. As players, we are privileged to have a platform that allows us to reach millions of people that we can use for good. With that in mind, I have made a contribution to the “PM Cares Fund,” specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for India’s hospitals,” Cummins wrote on Twitter.

Also read: Fellow Australians “Bit Nervous” About Getting Back Home: David Hussey

Earlier a few foreigners left the bio-bubble as anxiety sky-rocketed with the increase in India’s Covid numbers. The country is reporting 3 lakh cases a day and this has caused a lot of Australians to rethink their decision to play in the tournament.

Anxiety pierced through IPL’s bio-secure bubble on Monday with leading Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and some Australian players withdrawing from the league amid the escalating COVID-19 crisis in India even as the BCCI insisted that the glitzy league will go on. The 34-year-old Ashwin, competing for Delhi Capitals, decided to take a break saying that his family is currently “putting up a fight against COVID-19” and he wants to support them. He hopes to return to the side “if things go in the right direction”.

However, Andrew Tye (Rajastan Royals) and the duo of Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa (both Royal Challengers Bangalore) withdrew as apprehension set in after a couple of weeks went by smoothly for the league being held in front of empty stands across nine venues.While Zampa and Richardson have not yet spoken about their “personal reasons” for leaving, Tye said he feared getting locked out of his own country owing to mounting quarantine cases from India in his hometown Perth.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here