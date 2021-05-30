IPL 2021: Pat Cummins Set to Miss Remainder of IPL in UAE - Report

After the BCCI made the announcement on Saturday, that the IPL 2021 would resume in UAE in September-October, reports have surfaced that Australia star bowler Pat Cummins would not be taking part in it for the Kolkata Knight Riders. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Cummins has made the decision clear, however has not given any reason for the same.

“David Warner and Pat Cummins could be rested from the West Indies tour because of family reasons – others could follow after a draining year in several bubbles – and Cummins, despite a multimillion-dollar IPL contract, has already said he will not return to the T20 tournament this season,” stated the report.

The decision has come after Ashley Giles, managing director of the England men’s team, had said that the ECB are not planning tp change their schedule for the IPL. The remaining matches of the IPL would most likely be played between September 15 and October 15 window.

“We are going to have to give some of these guys a break at some point. But the intention of giving guys a break for, say, Bangladesh, wouldn’t be for them to go and play cricket elsewhere,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Giles as saying.

“We have to manage our schedule now, so we get our guys arriving in the best shape possible for the T20 World Cup and the Ashes,” he added.

On the other hand, the release by BCCI stated that it needs further time from ICC to take a call on hosting the T20 World Cup in India.

“The BCCI SGM further authorised the office bearers to seek an extension of time from the ICC to take an appropriate call on the hosting of ICC T20 World Cup 2021,” the BCCI said in an official release.

