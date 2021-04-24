- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatMatch Ended133/9(20.0) RR 6.65
KOL
RAJ134/4(20.0) RR 6.65
Rajasthan beat Kolkata by 6 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriMatch Ended131/6(20.0) RR 6.55
MUM
PUN132/1(20.0) RR 6.55
Punjab Kings beat Mumbai by 9 wickets
- Match 19 - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
CSK
RCB
15:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 20 - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Chennai
IPL 2021: PBKS Batting Coach Wasim Jaffer's Tweet After Victory Over MI Will Leave you in Splits
After a hat-trick of losses, finally Punjab Kings managed to lodge a victory against Mumbai Indians on Friday. The defending champions won by nine wickets, after skipper KL Rahul smashed unbeaten 60 from 52 balls, to take them over the line. Team's batting coach, delighted with the performance against five-time champions Mumbai said in a tweet, "Jab shikaar karte hai, bada hee karte hai (when we hunt, we hunt big)".
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 24, 2021, 9:39 AM IST
After a hat-trick of losses, finally Punjab Kings managed to lodge a victory against Mumbai Indians on Friday. The defending champions won by nine wickets, after skipper KL Rahul smashed unbeaten 60 from 52 balls, to take them over the line. Team’s batting coach, delighted with the performance against five-time champions Mumbai said in a tweet, “Jab shikaar karte hai, bada hee karte hai (when we hunt, we hunt big)”.
#PBKSvMI #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/VfjZiilT8h
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 23, 2021
Meanwhile, Rahul’s unbeaten 60 and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma’s 63 in Friday’s match helped them move to second and third positions respectively in the race for Orange Cap at this year’s Indian Premier League.
Only 30 runs separate the top three.
Delhi Capitals opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan leads the run-getters’ list with 231 runs.
Dhawan is just 20 runs ahead of Rahul who has a total of 221 runs at an average of 55.25. Sharma has aggregated 201 runs in five matches at an average of 40.2 and is in third place.
The left-handed Dhawan averages a stupendous 57.75.
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) Glenn Maxwell is fourth with 176 runs in four matches whereas SunRisers Hyderabad’s Jonny Bairstow is fifth with 173 runs.
RCB’s Harshal Patel leads the race for Purple Cap with 12 wickets from four matches. Patel had taken a fifer in the first match of this season’s IPL.
He is followed by the Chahar brothers — Mumbai Indians’ Rahul (9 wickets) and Chennai Super Kings’ Deepak (8) wickets. Avesh Khan of Delhi Capitals (8 wickets) and Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders (seven wickets) are fourth and fifth in the list of top wicket-takers.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
KOL vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1824 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiRajasthan beat Kolkata by 6 wickets
-
MUM vs PUN, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1723 Apr, 2021 ChennaiPunjab Kings beat Mumbai by 9 wickets
-
RAJ vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1622 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
PBKS vs KKR, IPL, 202126 Apr Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
DC vs RCB, IPL, 202127 Apr Tuesday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule