IPL 2021: Deepak Chahar, Moeen Ali Star as Chennai Super Kings Beat Punjab Kings by 6 Wickets

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have registered their first win in the ongoing Indian Premier League as they beat KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings by 6 wickets. Chasing a below-par target of 107 runs, CSK reached the target with 26 balls remaining.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

With 107 needed off 120 balls, CSK got off to a slow start with their first boundary coming only in the fourth over. Ruturaj Gaikwad struggled before getting out to Arshdeep Singh after making just 5 off 16 balls.

Moeen Ali then joined Faf du Plessis in the middle and he played blinder off an innings to take CSK near the finish line. His innings of 46 off just 31 balls consisted of 7 boundaries and one maximum. He got out trying to hit Murugan Ashwin over deep midwicket as Shahrukh Khan took an easy catch near the boundary. CSK lost Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu in consecutive balls but Faf du Plessis continued with his watchful innings as Chennai reached the target with 26 balls remaining. He remained unbeaten on 36.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) turned up a dominating show with the ball in skipper MS Dhoni’s 200th match for the franchise as they restricted Punjab Kings (PBKS) to 106 for eight wickets in their 20 overs.

IPL 2021: Deepak Chahar Registers Career-best IPL Figures, Impresses Ravi Shastri With ‘Super Variations’

Pace bowler Deepak Chahar took four early wickets and bowled a miserly spell (4/13 in four overs) as PBKS found themselves tottering at 26 for five wickets after 6.2 overs.

From there, it was always going ot be an uphill task for PBKS. Only batsman Shahrukh Khan could offer resistance. The No. 6 batsman who walked in during the fifth over after the dismissal of Nicholas Pooran, scored 47 off 36 balls and stayed at the crease till the end but found very little support. Jhye Richardson made 15 off 22 and added 31 for the sixth wicket with Shahrukh.

Chahar had made the ball talk early on. He bowled Mayank Agarwal with a ball that moved away a bit and hit the stumps.

After skipper K.L. Rahul (5) was run out with a brilliant direct throw from Ravindra Jadeja, Gayle (10) couldn’t handle the knuckleball and scooped it to cover as Jadeja took a catch diving full length.

Soon, Chahar got rid of Nicholas Pooran (0) who pulled a short delivery straight to deep square leg.

Deepak Hooda chipped one that was moving away to the mid-off fielder to leave PBKS five down for 26 and looking down the barrel.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 106/8 in 20 overs (Shahrukh Khan 47, D Chahar 4/13, D Bravo 1/10, S Curran 1/12, M Ali 1/17) lost to Chennai Super Kings 107/4 in 15.4 overs (M Ali 46, F du Plessis 36 not out, M Shami 2/21).

(With Agency Inputs)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here