Home » Cricket Home » News » IPL 2021: PBKS vs RCB: PZ's Lady Luck, KL Rahul's Swashbukling And Harpreet's Cameo Power Spell Kept RCB at the 3rd Spot

Rahul's 91* off 57 balls and a fantastic cameo of 25* off 17 and 3/19 from Harpreet Brar first with the bat and then with the ball respectively, gave Punjab a much-needed victory.

A lot of drama and unexpected events unfolded on Friday, 30th April when Royal Challengers Bangalore were up against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Here’s how the official social media handles kept fanfam entertained from beginning till the end.

Mr.Nags of RCB was up with his quirks and puns after the match, here’s how he tackled the “generalists”

PBKS squad was all happy and thrilled after their much-earned victory

RCB won the toss and decided to bowl, things went well, PBKS were tied at 119/5 after 15 overs after Chris Gayle’ (46 off 24) but KL Rahul’s (91* off 57) and Harpreet Brar’s (25* off 17), who was also the man of the match, 45 runs in the last 3 overs took PBKS to a 179/5, thus a challenging chase was up on the board. Here’s how the Twitterati went about the change of events with their on-the-point tweet-meme game.

It was as if PZ’s lady luck was on PBKS’s side as Harpreet Brar’s cameo of (3/19) included the wickets of the three stalwarts of RCB namely Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Glen Maxwell, supported by Ravi Bishnoi’s (2/17) and Shami’s (1/28)

PZ’s tweet was comforting as it not only showed support to the PBKS but also a hope for surviving these hard times

RCB’s Harshal Patel (31 off 13) took them to a total of 145/8, a loss by 34 runs that didn’t hurt their NNR to a great extent and kept them at the 3rd spot. This was certainly the night that the RCB squad wanted to forget. The fanfam was devastated but hoped for a comeback.

In the end, it was an exchange of ideas and reviews on the game just played, from Kohli to Chahal to Gayle all looked in a jolly mood and were seen enjoying the mise en scène. Kohli went ahead and congratulated Brar on a fantabulous cameo. Twitterati was high on memes and hilarious tweets.

As CSK takes on MI on Saturday, it will be interesting to see how the scenario around the point table comes to light.

