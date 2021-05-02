- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
IPL 2021: PBKS vs RCB: PZ's Lady Luck, KL Rahul's Swashbukling And Harpreet's Cameo Power Spell Kept RCB at the 3rd Spot
Rahul's 91* off 57 balls and a fantastic cameo of 25* off 17 and 3/19 from Harpreet Brar first with the bat and then with the ball respectively, gave Punjab a much-needed victory.
- Shaista Fatima
- Updated: May 2, 2021, 6:59 AM IST
A lot of drama and unexpected events unfolded on Friday, 30th April when Royal Challengers Bangalore were up against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Here’s how the official social media handles kept fanfam entertained from beginning till the end.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Mr.Nags of RCB was up with his quirks and puns after the match, here’s how he tackled the “generalists”
RCB Insider: Parody Press Conference
Mr. Nags turns intellectual as he addresses generalists after last night’s match against the Punjab Kings, on @myntra presents RCB Insider.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/r8oK5o3Aux
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 1, 2021
PBKS squad was all happy and thrilled after their much-earned victory
👏Things 👏we 👏love 👏to 👏see👏
Fun, laughter and celebrations in sadda dressing room 😍#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #PBKSvRCB pic.twitter.com/0ZnQnHk354
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 1, 2021
RCB won the toss and decided to bowl, things went well, PBKS were tied at 119/5 after 15 overs after Chris Gayle’ (46 off 24) but KL Rahul’s (91* off 57) and Harpreet Brar’s (25* off 17), who was also the man of the match, 45 runs in the last 3 overs took PBKS to a 179/5, thus a challenging chase was up on the board. Here’s how the Twitterati went about the change of events with their on-the-point tweet-meme game.
. . . .#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #CaptainPunjab pic.twitter.com/w80QS7VC53
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 1, 2021
— Ňįţhïę§h řæňæ ⁰⁰⁶ (@NcNithiesh) May 1, 2021
BANLORE ⚔️#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #PBKSvRCB @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/6Etjc8XTFU
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 1, 2021
#KLRahul To For This pic.twitter.com/ziEANFdO9d
— Raja Babu #PunjabKings (@RajaBabu211) May 1, 2021
— NiPuN MaHaJaN//Stay Safe❤️ (@NiPuN__045) May 1, 2021
A late flourish from Rahul & Brar has given us the impetus
Let’s defend this, boys #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #PBKSvRCB pic.twitter.com/YcMsI4XLIX
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 30, 2021
What a Phenomenal Innings By @klrahul11 !!
Hats off….
But honestly if @mayankcricket was in The score will be 200+
Needs to out AB & Kohili as early as possible as Arshdeep isn’t in thn it may be Quite easy for #RCB …#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #PBKSvRCB
— Soumyadip Ghosh ❤️…. (@Im_Soumyaa) April 30, 2021
It was as if PZ’s lady luck was on PBKS’s side as Harpreet Brar’s cameo of (3/19) included the wickets of the three stalwarts of RCB namely Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Glen Maxwell, supported by Ravi Bishnoi’s (2/17) and Shami’s (1/28)
0000
Well, well, well… Brar is playing bold #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #PBKSvRCB pic.twitter.com/zlP2W5GI6v
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 30, 2021
“Whenever a Punjabi walks out, people come to know that he’s a Punjabi!” #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #PBKSvRCB @thisisbrar pic.twitter.com/7lXhxB7jZw
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 1, 2021
Runs with the bat ✔️
Wickets with the ball ✔️
Catch on the field ✔️
Is there anything Brar can’t do? #RCB – 96/6 (15.4)#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #PBKSvRCB
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 30, 2021
@thisisbrar is the superman today. Literally won the match single handedly.
Every over 1st ball Virat came down & hit the ball to boundary. Brar understood & bowled a slower delivery where Virat gave room to strike the ball but @thisisbrar well played#Mind_game. #PBKSvRCB
— Joanny Bert Gomez (Jo) (@joannybert) April 30, 2021
Remember The Name – HARPREET BRAR!!!!
JUST WOW!! INCREDIBLE!!
3 big wicket !!
In Fairyland
— Nitish (@nitissproo801) April 30, 2021
4️⃣-0️⃣-1️⃣7️⃣-2️⃣@bishnoi0056 sure had a royal outing ️#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #PBKSvRCB pic.twitter.com/lmdEXrE22z
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 30, 2021
Challenge accomplished! ✅#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #PBKSvRCB pic.twitter.com/JMyKacjw0l
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 30, 2021
Picture of the day pic.twitter.com/djAprdD0uD
— Bhushan Patil (@Bhushan36429981) April 30, 2021
A great batting performance from Rahul and Gayle and in the bowling Harpreet was a beast.Taken the most important wickets for PBKS and how can we forget the sensational catches if Ravi Bishnoi.Overall good performance guys just the problem of the middle order should be fixed.
— Jyoti (@Jyoti1907) April 30, 2021
PZ’s tweet was comforting as it not only showed support to the PBKS but also a hope for surviving these hard times
…them some relief & something to look forward to in these trying times. Hold on folks, this too shall pass. It has to pass. We will ride this out togetherLove & prayers to all. #PBKSvsRCB #Stayhome #staysafe #wearmasks @punjabkingsipl #PBKS
— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 30, 2021
RCB’s Harshal Patel (31 off 13) took them to a total of 145/8, a loss by 34 runs that didn’t hurt their NNR to a great extent and kept them at the 3rd spot. This was certainly the night that the RCB squad wanted to forget. The fanfam was devastated but hoped for a comeback.
The Skip knows what needs to be done. Trust the process. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/uqugZrhVRR
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 1, 2021
King is the father of everyone
He is the world’s best batsman and captain ❣️
We hope we believe ❣️
Keep calm and trust upon king ❣️
Ee saala cup naamde ❣️ pic.twitter.com/9taIe3mmuS
— Yogeshsingh3765 (@YogeshS60079723) May 1, 2021
We trust you but plz try to understand our emotions . Don’t experiment unnecessarily . I beg you Virat to change the batting lineup and do batting sagaciously .
We believe and We trust the process. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #ipl2021
— Anusha Chatterjee (@rcbiananu18) May 1, 2021
Game Day: PBKS vs RCB Post Match Chat
Simon Katich and Mike Hesson speak about the things that went wrong last night, and plans to correct them before our next match against KKR.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/Lffq3ETd5M
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 1, 2021
Harshal patel’s 18 wickets is just co-incidence.
He is not a death bowler..
Last three matches is showing the reality of bowling, batting and fielding.
Patidar is too slow with the bat.
Poor middle order.
We can qualify but still don’t have the squad Who able to win title.
— ѕυиυ вαgσяια (@imSunu_B) May 1, 2021
PBKS v RCB: Takeaways | 12th Man TV
A night to forget for RCB but there were a few positives we can build on from our game last night. Here are the takeaways on @myntra presents 12th Man TV. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/I6xF9Cx1Fq
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 1, 2021
In the end, it was an exchange of ideas and reviews on the game just played, from Kohli to Chahal to Gayle all looked in a jolly mood and were seen enjoying the mise en scène. Kohli went ahead and congratulated Brar on a fantabulous cameo. Twitterati was high on memes and hilarious tweets.
First, the wicket & then, the appreciation from the man himself! @thisisbrar will surely cherish this moment with @imVkohli! #VIVOIPL #PBKSvRCB pic.twitter.com/ovXmadbyKN
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 30, 2021
View this post on Instagram
Pyaaar Ke liye Haaar Jayaz Haii
Please Maxxiii loss match for Our Friend’ship
— Ibrahim_3777 (@ibrahim_3337) April 30, 2021
— _shabdobali (@bhupsa011) May 1, 2021
@bishnoi0056 pic.twitter.com/8wYKDI63fZ
— Lucifer Morningstar (@dinesh120596) April 30, 2021
— Ramesh Khanal (@RameshK54981982) May 1, 2021
— sandesh (@sandeshhm_20) May 1, 2021
As CSK takes on MI on Saturday, it will be interesting to see how the scenario around the point table comes to light.
