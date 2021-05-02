IPL 2021: PBKS vs RCB: PZ's Lady Luck, KL Rahul's Swashbukling And Harpreet's Cameo Power Spell Kept RCB at the 3rd Spot

A lot of drama and unexpected events unfolded on Friday, 30th April when Royal Challengers Bangalore were up against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Here’s how the official social media handles kept fanfam entertained from beginning till the end.

Mr.Nags of RCB was up with his quirks and puns after the match, here’s how he tackled the “generalists”

RCB Insider: Parody Press Conference Mr. Nags turns intellectual as he addresses generalists after last night’s match against the Punjab Kings, on @myntra presents RCB Insider.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/r8oK5o3Aux — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 1, 2021

PBKS squad was all happy and thrilled after their much-earned victory

RCB won the toss and decided to bowl, things went well, PBKS were tied at 119/5 after 15 overs after Chris Gayle’ (46 off 24) but KL Rahul’s (91* off 57) and Harpreet Brar’s (25* off 17), who was also the man of the match, 45 runs in the last 3 overs took PBKS to a 179/5, thus a challenging chase was up on the board. Here’s how the Twitterati went about the change of events with their on-the-point tweet-meme game.

What a Phenomenal Innings By @klrahul11 !! Hats off…. But honestly if @mayankcricket was in The score will be 200+ Needs to out AB & Kohili as early as possible as Arshdeep isn’t in thn it may be Quite easy for #RCB …#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #PBKSvRCB — Soumyadip Ghosh ❤️…. (@Im_Soumyaa) April 30, 2021

It was as if PZ’s lady luck was on PBKS’s side as Harpreet Brar’s cameo of (3/19) included the wickets of the three stalwarts of RCB namely Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Glen Maxwell, supported by Ravi Bishnoi’s (2/17) and Shami’s (1/28)

Runs with the bat ✔️ Wickets with the ball ✔️ Catch on the field ✔️ Is there anything Brar can’t do? #RCB – 96/6 (15.4)#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #PBKSvRCB — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 30, 2021

@thisisbrar is the superman today. Literally won the match single handedly. Every over 1st ball Virat came down & hit the ball to boundary. Brar understood & bowled a slower delivery where Virat gave room to strike the ball but @thisisbrar well played#Mind_game. #PBKSvRCB — Joanny Bert Gomez (Jo) (@joannybert) April 30, 2021

Remember The Name – HARPREET BRAR!!!! JUST WOW!! INCREDIBLE!! 3 big wicket !! In Fairyland — Nitish (@nitissproo801) April 30, 2021

Picture of the day pic.twitter.com/djAprdD0uD — Bhushan Patil (@Bhushan36429981) April 30, 2021

A great batting performance from Rahul and Gayle and in the bowling Harpreet was a beast.Taken the most important wickets for PBKS and how can we forget the sensational catches if Ravi Bishnoi.Overall good performance guys just the problem of the middle order should be fixed. — Jyoti (@Jyoti1907) April 30, 2021

PZ’s tweet was comforting as it not only showed support to the PBKS but also a hope for surviving these hard times

…them some relief & something to look forward to in these trying times. Hold on folks, this too shall pass. It has to pass. We will ride this out togetherLove & prayers to all. #PBKSvsRCB #Stayhome #staysafe #wearmasks @punjabkingsipl #PBKS — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 30, 2021

RCB’s Harshal Patel (31 off 13) took them to a total of 145/8, a loss by 34 runs that didn’t hurt their NNR to a great extent and kept them at the 3rd spot. This was certainly the night that the RCB squad wanted to forget. The fanfam was devastated but hoped for a comeback.

King is the father of everyone He is the world’s best batsman and captain ❣️ We hope we believe ❣️ Keep calm and trust upon king ❣️ Ee saala cup naamde ❣️ pic.twitter.com/9taIe3mmuS — Yogeshsingh3765 (@YogeshS60079723) May 1, 2021

We trust you but plz try to understand our emotions . Don’t experiment unnecessarily . I beg you Virat to change the batting lineup and do batting sagaciously . We believe and We trust the process. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #ipl2021 — Anusha Chatterjee (@rcbiananu18) May 1, 2021

Game Day: PBKS vs RCB Post Match Chat Simon Katich and Mike Hesson speak about the things that went wrong last night, and plans to correct them before our next match against KKR.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/Lffq3ETd5M — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 1, 2021

Harshal patel’s 18 wickets is just co-incidence. He is not a death bowler.. Last three matches is showing the reality of bowling, batting and fielding. Patidar is too slow with the bat. Poor middle order. We can qualify but still don’t have the squad Who able to win title. — ѕυиυ вαgσяια (@imSunu_B) May 1, 2021

PBKS v RCB: Takeaways | 12th Man TV A night to forget for RCB but there were a few positives we can build on from our game last night. Here are the takeaways on @myntra presents 12th Man TV. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/I6xF9Cx1Fq — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 1, 2021

In the end, it was an exchange of ideas and reviews on the game just played, from Kohli to Chahal to Gayle all looked in a jolly mood and were seen enjoying the mise en scène. Kohli went ahead and congratulated Brar on a fantabulous cameo. Twitterati was high on memes and hilarious tweets.

Pyaaar Ke liye Haaar Jayaz Haii Please Maxxiii loss match for Our Friend’ship pic.twitter.com/WSQMEeIUk2 — Ibrahim_3777 (@ibrahim_3337) April 30, 2021

As CSK takes on MI on Saturday, it will be interesting to see how the scenario around the point table comes to light.

