IPL 2021: PBKS vs SRH Preview - A Battle Between The Two Bottom-Placed Teams
Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash with Punjab Kings in Chennai in what will be a clash of the two bottom-placed teams in IPL 2021. The Sunrisers have lost all their three matches in the tournament while the Punjab Kings have one victory from as many matches.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: April 21, 2021, 1:07 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash with Punjab Kings in Chennai in what will be a clash of the two bottom-placed teams in IPL 2021. The Sunrisers have lost all their three matches in the tournament while the Punjab Kings have one victory from as many matches. It will essentially be an encounter between the bowling of SRH against the batting might of Punjab Kings.
IPL 2021: ‘Dhoni Can Take Some Rest’ Opines Brian Lara on CSK Batting Order
Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings started with a bang posting a big 200-run total and getting the better of an assault by Sanju Samson before their bowling let them down against the Delhi Capitals. The batting collapsed against the swing of Deepak Chahar against CSK.
PBKS have a few problems to address. Firstly, KL Rahul needs to play the role of the aggressor at the top of the order – like he did with his 91 off 50 deliveries against the Royals. He settled down into anchoring the innings (61 off 51 balls) against the Capitals while Mayank Agarwal was blazing at the other end – almost deliberately as if it is a crime for both the openers to go after the bowling in the powerplay. Here, the PBKS skipper has to learn from the opening pair of the Capitals – both Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw went ballistic in the powerplay which set up the chase for their franchise.
Chris Gayle needs to be more consistent – he has failed in two of the three matches. The talented Nicholas Pooran has failed in all the three matches registering ducks in two of them. Either he needs to be promoted to number 4 or replaced with the T20 specialist Dawid Malan.
Jhye Richardson has been disappointing so far in the season. He has gone for a few with the new ball and is conceding at an economy rate of 10.63 in the tournament. He has also failed to provide the breakthroughs in the powerplay. Riley Meredith has also been very expensive giving away above 10 per over and not picking the wickets. Arshdeep Singh has been the pick of the PBKS bowlers so far with 5 wickets from three matches at an economy rate of 7.11.
Murugan Ashwin has been expensive in the middle order and not able to control the flow of runs. Ravi Bishnoi might be a better choice as the specialist spinner.
PBKS will play their first match of the season in Chennai.
IPL 2021: ‘Dhoni Deserved to Win,’ Says Sunil Gavaskar on CSK Captain’s 200th Match
Sunrisers Hyderabad
SRH have had one of their worst starts in the IPL this season. They should have won their matches against RCB and Mumbai Indians but crumbled under pressure at the death.
The team is heavily dependent on their top-order – namely on the trio of David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey. They have badly missed the services of Kane Williamson in the middle order.
The likes of Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad and Abhishek Sharma have not come up with substantial performances or the match-defining cameos in the lower order. They have 7 failures in 9 innings between them in the tournament thus far.
The usually very consistent and potent SRH bowling has not been up to the mark this season. Barring Rashid Khan, who has been brilliant picking 4 wickets in 3 matches at a stunning economy rate of 5.33, there is nothing else to write home about. Bhuvneshwar Kumar hasn’t found his mojjo yet and has picked just two wickets at an economy rate of 10 in the competition.
WHEN: 21st April, 3:30 PM IST
WHERE: Chennai, India
TELECAST: StarSports
LIVE STREAMING: Hotstar
PBKS Team News
They need to make a few changes. Dawid Malan needs to replace Nicholas Pooran and Ravi Bishnoi needs to come in for Murugan Ashwin. Moises Henriques could also be a good inclusion at the cost of Jhye Richardson.
Possible Playing XI: 1. KL Rahul, 2. Chris Gayle, 3. Dawid Malan, 4. Mayank Agarwal, 5. Deepak Hooda, 6 Shahrukh Khan, 7 Moises Henriques, 8 Mohammed Shami, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Riley Meredith, 11 Arshdeep Singh
SRH Team News
SRH might get back Sandeep Sharma who had an indifferent start to the tournament. Kane Williamson is not expected to be a part of the XI.
Possible Playing XI: 1 David Warner, 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Manish Pandey, 4 Virat Singh, 5 Abdul Samad, 6 Vijay Shankar, 7 Abhishek Sharma, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Sandeep Sharma
Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)
SRH lead the recent head to head 3-2.
PBKS won by 12 runs
SRH won by 69 runs
SRH won by 45 runs
PBKS won by 6 wickets
SRH won by 13 runs
To watch out for
Chris Gayle has had a couple of failures and would look to showcase the world why he is called the Universe Boss. He is one of the three batsmen in the history of the IPL to average above 40 and strike at a rate of above 150.
Quotes:
PBKS: When we come to Wankhede, bowling second is always a challenge. We prepare for such conditions. It does get difficult against these quality batters. I’m not saying that because I’m on the losing side. Bowlers try to bowl with the wet ball, but it’s always difficult to do that: KL Rahul talking the dew after the loss against the Capitals.
SRH: I don’t know how to take that. Obviously disappointing. Two of us were set but it proves that if you don’t bat deep, you can’t win: A disappointed SRH skipper, David Warner after his team wasted a fine start and went down to Mumbai Indians in the chase.
