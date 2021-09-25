IPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH, Probable XI: Wholesale Changes on the Cards For Both Sides

It will be a battle of wooden spoon as Punjab Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both the teams are placed in the last two positions of the IPL league standings. While Punjab Kings are seventh with six points, SRH find themselves in a terrible spot with their playoff chances are almost over.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Tally | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

Almost out of reckoning for a play-off berth, bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to play party-poopers when they take on an equally struggling Punjab Kings in the IPL’s battle of laggards here on Saturday. Sunrisers suffered their seventh defeat on Wednesday after being blown away by Delhi Capitals and their play-off chances look less than dim as they have managed just two points after eight games.

Probable XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson(c), Kedar Jadhav, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul(c)(wk), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Ishan Porel, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Adil Rashid, Arshdeep Singh

Punjab, on the other hand, quite inexplicably found a way to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory against Rajasthan Royals and will be desperate to find an answer to their problems after being placed seventh with six points from nine matches. The Kings were well-placed to win their first IPL game of the UAE leg before committing harakari in the last over bowled by Kartik Tyagi. They lost two wickets and scored just one run while needing four to win against Rajasthan. Their playing XI too has gone through many changes, something which has drawn sharp criticism from former team mentor Virender Sehwag. In batting, Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have been one of the most dominant opening duo of the IPL.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here