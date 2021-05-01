IPL 2021: PBKS Was 'Preparing' Harpreet Brar For This Moment, Says KL Rahul

In an incredible turn of events, Punjab Kings knocked Royal Challengers Bangalore out of the park with a difference of 34 runs as the two locked horns in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The KL Rahul-led side displayed a dauntless collective on both batting and bowling fronts as they surged past the Royal Challengers over 20 overs.

25-year old Harpreet Brar was PBKS’ not-so-secret weapon as the all-rounder breezed past RCB’s star trio— skipper Virat Kohli, veteran AB de Villiers and rising challenger Glenn Maxwell. Kohli’s men were left gasping for air as they produced a paltry 145/8 at PBKS’ feet.

Skipper KL Rahul for one, was pleased with Brar’s performance.

“We were preparing Brar. On a pitch like this, we felt like we needed a finger spinner who could hit hard lengths. He did exactly that and batted really well in the end as well. I am young myself, but I have been trying to speak to the boys and pass on whatever experience I have of IPL and international cricket,” he said.

Rahul, who produced no small feat of 91 off 57, had immense faith in his men as they marched down the line against RCB.

“They are blessed with enormous talent and we have to prepare them for the situations and the pressures they’d face in the middle as the captain and the support staff. Really makes me and the support staff very happy. There is nothing in particular against RCB, but all matches against them have been must-win games for us because of when they come in the tournament.”

Meanwhile, Brar also pat himself on the back for snatching Kohli’s wicket, seeing his small-town dreams unfold center stage right in front of him.

“I hail from Moga district. I am sure the people back home would be proud and happy. I wasn’t overwhelmed when Kohli hit me because a bowler always gets a second chance to come back. My first IPL wicket was Kohli Paaji’s wicket and that was very special. It came out in a flow after that, your body opens up, you get confident and things fall in place,” he said.

The all-rounder also made a showstopping attempt with the bat, hammering 25 off 17 for his side as they skipped to the finish line.

Punjab Kings will next face Delhi Capitals on Sunday, May 2.

