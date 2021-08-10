IPL 2021 Phase 2: Big Rule Change, Ball To Be Replaced Each Time It Goes Into Stands

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a couple of new rules in phase two of the Indian Premier League that will take place in UAE from September 19. As per one of the rules, the ball that goes into the stands will no longer be used, and a new ball will then be used.

The ball which goes into audience gallery during the match will be sanitized and kept in the ball library, according to the new rule.

This rule change comes into effect as per the 46-page health advisory issued by BCCI. The cricket body is treading with a lot of caution as it does not want to take any risk by following old procedures. India’s apex cricket body has announced this change keeping in mind the safety of players and umpires.

As it has been the norm during this Covid-19 pandemic, a ball that has been hit into the stands is sanitized and then used. However, the BCCI has made this change and now; we will see new balls being introduced every time the ball is hit into the stands.

BCCI has also announced that fans will return to the stadium during phase two of the IPL and hence, they do not want to leave anything to chance when the ball travels to the stands as any spectator could be infected – albeit being asymptomatic.

The Emirates board has already conveyed to the BCCI that they are ready to bring in fans to the stadium, both for the IPL as well as the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The remaining 31 matches of the IPL in second phase will be played from September 19 to October 15. Out of these 13 matches will be played in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

The afternoon matches will start from 3.30 pm Indian time, while the evening fixtures will begin from 7.30 pm.

