IPL 2021: Picking Kane Williamson Over David Warner As Captain Is A 'No-Brainer' - Ajay Jadeja

Sunrisers Hyderabad made a surprising decision mid-way into the tournament replacing existing skipper David Warner with New Zealand’s Kane Williamson. The franchise has had a disastrous start to their campaign in 2021 losing 5 of their first six matches languishing at the bottom of the table. The Australian himself has been in indifferent form and a far cry from the destructive batsman he has been over the years for the Sunrisers. Warner has a strike rate of just 110.28 in the competition.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that there has been some brewing tension between the management and Warner over selection issues with the captain not having much of a say in deciding the final XI. Former Indian cricketer, Ajay Jadeja, while speaking to Cricbuzz, stated that it seemed that the remote control of the team is in the hands of someone outside and not with the captain.

“It was evident that SRH is being controlled by someone from the outside – coach, management, whoever. But the captain Warner was not in full control. He himself stated that the selection of the final XI is not done by him so he does not have a complete say in it,” stated Jadeja.

However, Jadeja added that the decision to sack Warner and replace him with Williamson was a wise call which will benefit the Sunrisers in the long run. He said that Williamson was the right choice to lead SRH.

“Anyone who is following cricket for a period of time will tell you that between the two, Williamson is a better choice as captain. Warner is a great batsman and he has also led the Sunrisers to victory in the past but it is a no-brainer as to who is a better choice as skipper,” added Jadeja.

Warner had led the Sunrisers to a title win in IPL 2016 beating the Virat Kohli-led RCB in the final. He was in stunning form that season and amassed a whopping 848 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 151.42. He is the leading run-scorer amongst overseas batsmen in IPL history and has an aggregate of 5447 runs in 148 matches at an average of 42.22 and strike rate of 140.13 including 4 hundreds and 50 fifties.

