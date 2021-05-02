- Match 27 - 1 May, SatMatch Ended218/4(20.0) RR 10.9
CHE
MUM219/6(20.0) RR 10.9
Mumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriMatch Ended179/5(20.0) RR 8.95
PUN
BLR145/8(20.0) RR 8.95
Punjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunUp Next
RR
SRH
15:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 29 - 2 May, SunUp Next
PBKS
DC
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
IPL 2021: Picking Kane Williamson Over David Warner As Captain Is A 'No-Brainer' - Ajay Jadeja
SRH sacked David Warner mid-season and replaced him with Kane Williamson and former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja believes that it will turn out to be a wise call for the franchise in the long run.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 2, 2021, 11:42 AM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad made a surprising decision mid-way into the tournament replacing existing skipper David Warner with New Zealand’s Kane Williamson. The franchise has had a disastrous start to their campaign in 2021 losing 5 of their first six matches languishing at the bottom of the table. The Australian himself has been in indifferent form and a far cry from the destructive batsman he has been over the years for the Sunrisers. Warner has a strike rate of just 110.28 in the competition.
Unconfirmed reports suggest that there has been some brewing tension between the management and Warner over selection issues with the captain not having much of a say in deciding the final XI. Former Indian cricketer, Ajay Jadeja, while speaking to Cricbuzz, stated that it seemed that the remote control of the team is in the hands of someone outside and not with the captain.
IPL 2021: Suresh Raina Looking Out of Place At Number 4: Ajay Jadeja
“It was evident that SRH is being controlled by someone from the outside – coach, management, whoever. But the captain Warner was not in full control. He himself stated that the selection of the final XI is not done by him so he does not have a complete say in it,” stated Jadeja.
However, Jadeja added that the decision to sack Warner and replace him with Williamson was a wise call which will benefit the Sunrisers in the long run. He said that Williamson was the right choice to lead SRH.
“Anyone who is following cricket for a period of time will tell you that between the two, Williamson is a better choice as captain. Warner is a great batsman and he has also led the Sunrisers to victory in the past but it is a no-brainer as to who is a better choice as skipper,” added Jadeja.
Warner had led the Sunrisers to a title win in IPL 2016 beating the Virat Kohli-led RCB in the final. He was in stunning form that season and amassed a whopping 848 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 151.42. He is the leading run-scorer amongst overseas batsmen in IPL history and has an aggregate of 5447 runs in 148 matches at an average of 42.22 and strike rate of 140.13 including 4 hundreds and 50 fifties.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2429 Apr, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
-
HYD vs CHE, IPL, 2021, Match 2328 Apr, 2021 DelhiChennai beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RR vs SRH, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
PBKS vs DC, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
KKR vs RCB, IPL, 202103 May Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs MI, IPL, 202104 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs CSK, IPL, 202105 May Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Complete Schedule